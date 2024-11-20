Gymboree Marks Historic Grand Opening at Garden State Plaza

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), an omni-channel children’s specialty portfolio of brands, marked a monumental milestone yesterday with the grand opening of its first GYMBOREE store at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, signaling a new era of growth and innovation in children’s boutique specialty retail. The event drew excited families, influencers, and long-time fans of the brand, all eager to experience the joyful spirit of GYMBOREE in a beautifully reimagined retail space.

GYMBOREE’s store blends curated collections of premium children’s apparel and accessories with an engaging, family-friendly shopping experience. The store reflects a fresh take on timeless designs and a commitment to celebrating childhood through vibrant, playful, high-quality offerings and elevated collections.

“This is more than a store launch; it’s the beginning of a bright new chapter for GYMBOREE,” said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Brand President. “We’ve taken everything families have loved about GYMBOREE for generations and elevated it to meet today’s families where they are. The new GYMBOREE space is brimming with joy, holiday magic and styles families have come to know and love. Our hope is to bring this beloved brand back in a stronger, more dynamic way.”

The GYMBOREE Garden State Plaza store is now open, welcoming families into its new home – where happy memories and adorable outfits await to celebrate the magic of childhood.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is an omni-channel children’s specialty portfolio of brands. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 15 countries through five international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com, as well as the Company’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

