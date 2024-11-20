An Award-Winning Partnership; Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar announces an immersive pop-up collaboration with Published on Main

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the festive season quickly approaches, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar and Published on Main are delighted to share the details of their exclusive pop-up event, Published IN the Gerard Lounge, taking place next Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th of November from 6.00 pm – 11.00 pm.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to taste a sample selection from Published’s latest seasonal menu, the ‘Butterfly Effect’, in the warm and comforting surroundings of the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver’s historic Gerard Lounge. Accompanying the artistic cocktails list will be a curated light bites’ menu, specially designed by Executive Chefs Roger Ma and Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer–Brandson, to further highlight and uplift the delicate flavours.



Under the experienced guidance of Joe Casson, Beverage Director at Published on Main, the ‘Butterfly Effect’ is an innovative concept that focuses on each of the team members’ own personal journeys and reflections throughout life, all told through the medium of cocktail. “It was so much fun working on this menu with our team,’ shares Joe. “The Butterfly Effect's creative direction really led our team to think outside the box. It evoked a sense of ‘what if?’, should their lives have taken an alternate path. The originality of each individual and the fun stories behind them translated so well into the cocktails.”





The limited-time menu will include the new addition Kaleidoscope, an all-team-inspired champagne cocktail, crafted with full-bodied Flor De Caῆa 18, cinnamon lemon oleo, chocolate bitters, Ruinart Brut, and bergamot. Another new creation by team member Lacey Roberts, American Dream pays tribute to her family roots in the Midwest US with the use of Michter’s American Whisky, sweet corn, smoke & oak. A renowned and current menu classic, the Published Martini XI will also be available to enjoy, made with Peddlers Shanghai Gin, white tea, 5 spice, black vinegar, and toasted yeast.





“We’re extremely excited about the rollout of this cocktail book,” reveals Cody Allmin, Co-Founder of Published on Main. “The inspiration of the ‘Butterfly Effect’ behind this refreshed version of our menu has led our bar team to create some pretty incredible drinks that tell such a great story!”

Acknowledging the long-standing relationship between the two highly decorated Vancouver restaurants, Executive General Manager Lisa Haley is delighted that the Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster team can be a part of this re-imagined seasonal menu launch. “We are thrilled to welcome our friends from Published to present their latest menu additions in our storied Gerard Lounge. Our team have had the chance to preview a few of the cocktails last week and we do not doubt that our guests will be blown away by them”.

Event capacity will be on a first-come, first-served basis; however, a small number of reservations are being offered for those who want to guarantee their spot. For more information and to confirm your booking on OpenTable, please click here or follow on socials @blvdyvr and @published.on.main.



ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, Signature Executive Chef Alex Chen, and Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi along with Executive General Manager, Lisa Haley. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful experience to diners with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and elegant ambiance.

One of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.

