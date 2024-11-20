Intchains Group Limited Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Highlights

Sales volume of ASIC chips: Our sales volume of ASIC chips for Q3 2024 was 207,838 units, compared to 165,056 units for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of 25.9%. All ASIC chip sales in the third quarter of 2024 were for chips embedded in computing equipment used for blockchain applications.



Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million), as compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB17.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. Cryptocurrency Assets: As of September 30, 2024, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets was RMB149.5 million (US$21.3 million), primarily comprised of approximately 4,149 ETH, valued at RMB76.4 million (US$10.9 million), and approximately 9,847,687 Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) with a total fair value of RMB69.0 million (US$9.8 million).



Intchains Group Unveils: Innovation and a Promising Outlook

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to see the development of the crypto industry in 2024, which has driven the Company’s third quarter revenue to US$8.6 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 781.4%. Our net income has turned positive compared to the same period last year. In Q3 2024, we continued to implement our strategy of accumulating ETH, reaching 4,149 ETH as of September 30, 2024 representing a 71.7% increase as of June 30, 2024. As part of our initial foray into blockchain application expansion, we launched Goldshell Pay in Q3 2024, offering a one-stop payment solution for merchants. In November 2024, we were excited to see that the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reached a historical high, with ETH prices surpassing the average cost of our holdings as of September 30, 2024. Based on our confidence in the future of the crypto industry, we plan to launch a hardware crypto wallet in Q4 2024, further advancing our application expansion on the foundation of Goldshell Pay. Actively exploring new projects, we expect to complete the production and commercialization of new ASICs by Q1 2025. Stay tuned as we continue to push boundaries with our initiatives.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was RMB60.3 million (US$8.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 781.4% from RMB6.8 million for the same period of 2023. The substantial growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in the average selling price of our latest ASIC chip products launched in 2024 compared to our earlier ASIC chip products.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB19.5 million (US$2.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 29.6% from RMB15.1 million for the same period of 2023. The percentage increase in cost of revenue was substantially lower than the percentage increase in our revenue, which was primarily due to the higher gross margins for our latest ASIC chip products launched in 2024 compared to the older ASIC chip products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB37.7 million (US$5.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 90.8% from RMB19.7 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses, and general and administrative expenses, and loss on fair value of cryptocurrency, net.

Research and development expenses increased by 21.1% to RMB13.8 million (US$2.0 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB11.4 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increased share-based incentive expenses and labor costs.

Sales and marketing expenses remained steady at RMB2.2 million and RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 41.6% to RMB8.7 million (US$1.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB6.2 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by increased share-based incentive expenses, travelling expenses, and entertainment fees.

Loss on fair value of cryptocurrency, net, for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB13.1 million (US$1.9 million), compared to nil in the same period of 2023. The loss was primarily due to the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, with ETH falling approximately 24.2% from the end of the second quarter to the end of the third quarter of 2024.



Interest Income

Interest income decreased by 8.9% to RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB4.6 million for the same period of 2023, mainly attributable to the decreased cash level due to our strategy of acquiring ETH-based cryptocurrencies using our cash flow.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, increased by 90.9% to RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB1.4 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in grants received from the local government, which have no repayment obligations and change in fair value of short-term investments.

Net Income/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, we recorded a net income of RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB19.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million), as compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB17.6 million for the same period of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share were RMB0.03 (US$nil) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.16 for the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Ordinary Share

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.05 (US$nil) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.15 in the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Recent Development

Development of Goldshell Pay

As a part of our Web3 industry development initiatives, we have been actively developing applications based on blockchain technology. Goldshell Pay, our first such application, was launched in the third quarter of 2024. It provides professional, one-stop blockchain payment solutions for partners worldwide, equipping merchants with functions for risk monitoring, data operations, and business access. Once commercialized, we plan to collect service fees from merchants who process payments and receipts through Goldshell Pay. Currently in its trial stage, we do not expect Goldshell Pay to contribute materially to our profits during this phase. However, we believe it represents an important step toward becoming a company with a stable application development pipeline and the ability to navigate across the crypto cycle.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com.

Exchange Rate Information

The unaudited United States dollar (“US$”) amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0176 on the last trading day of the third quarter of 2024 (September 30, 2024). No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (ix) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating Company’s business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all of the items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in Company’s business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets： Cash and cash equivalents 694,750 514,027 73,248 Inventories, net 41,767 87,436 12,460 Prepayments and other current assets, net 47,403 78,202 11,143 Short-term investments 13,596 49,348 7,032 Total current assets 797,516 729,013 103,883 Non-current Assets: Cryptocurrency 645 149,529 21,308 Property, equipment, and software, net 49,184 49,546 7,061 Intangible assets, net 3,425 3,584 511 Right-of-use assets 1,735 1,007 144 Deferred tax assets 12,899 19,326 2,754 Prepayments on long-term assets 113,425 112,856 16,080 Other non-current assets 421 432 62 Total non-current assets 181,734 336,280 47,920 Total assets 979,250 1,065,293 151,803 LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 195 7,645 1,089 Contract liabilities 9,828 45,131 6,431 Income tax payable 1,634 3,381 482 Lease liabilities 1,103 1,136 162 Provision for warranty 40 22 3 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 15,364 13,269 1,890 Total current liabilities 28,164 70,584 10,057 Non-current Liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities — 543 77 Lease liabilities 761 — — Total non-current liabilities 761 543 77 Total liabilities 28,925 71,127 10,134 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 119,876,032 and 120,023,092 shares issued, 119,876,032 and 119,962,962 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 1 1 — Subscriptions receivable from shareholders (1 ) (1 ) — Additional paid-in capital 186,262 193,243 27,537 Statutory reserve 48,265 51,376 7,321 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,838 (350 ) (50 ) Retained earnings 713,960 749,897 106,861 Total equity 950,325 994,166 141,669 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 979,250 1,065,293 151,803





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months ended September 30,

2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ Products revenue 6,842 60,305 8,593 Cost of revenue (15,054 ) (19,508 ) (2,780 ) Gross profit/(loss) (8,212 ) 40,797 5,813 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (11,370 ) (13,769 ) (1,962 ) Sales and marketing expenses (2,195 ) (2,056 ) (293 ) General and administrative expenses (6,176 ) (8,744 ) (1,246 ) Loss on fair value of cryptocurrency, net — (13,089 ) (1,865 ) Total operating expenses (19,741 ) (37,658 ) (5,366 ) Income/(loss) from operations (27,953 ) 3,139 447 Interest income 4,571 4,162 593 Foreign exchange gains, net (603 ) (1,301 ) (185 ) Other income, net 1,352 2,581 368 Income/(loss) before income tax expenses (22,633 ) 8,581 1,223 Income tax (expense)/benefit 3,537 (5,425 ) (773 ) Net Income/(loss) (19,096 ) 3,156 450 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (399 ) (1,967 ) (280 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) (19,495 ) 1,189 170 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 119,876,032 119,961,032 119,961,032 — Diluted 119,876,032 120,035,926 120,035,926 Net earnings/(loss) per share — Basic (0.16 ) 0.03 0.00 — Diluted (0.16 ) 0.03 0.00





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB

US$

Income/(loss) from operations (27,953 ) 3,139 447 Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,490 3,247 463 Non-GAAP adjusted income/(loss) from operations (26,463 ) 6,386 910 Net income/(loss) (19,096 ) 3,156 450 Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,490 3,247 463 Non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) (17,606 ) 6,403 913 Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share — Basic (0.15 ) 0.05 0.00 — Diluted (0.15 ) 0.05 0.00





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION As of Quarter Ended Cryptocurrency Approximate Number of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Original Cost Basis Approximate Average Cost Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (a) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price (b) Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (c) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price (d) Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter (e) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price (f) Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD September 30, 2024

ETH 3,522 10,115,116 2,872 2,116 7,452,552 3,563 12,548,886 2,596 9,143,112 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,290 1,435,830 3,926 2,461,602 2,807 1,759,989 Bitcoin 8.47 549,364 64,860 49,050 415,454 70,000 592,900 63,552 538,285 USDT&USDC 9,847,687 9,849,266 1 1 9,814,682 1 9,857,395 1 9,845,929 Others Multiple * 105,405 Multiple * Multiple * 36,415 Multiple * 72,441 Multiple * 53,661 Total 22,419,864 19,154,933 25,533,224 21,340,976 June 30, 2024

ETH 1,937 6,179,744 3,190 2,814 5,450,718 3,974 7,697,638 3,394 6,574,178 ETH-Coinbase Staked 480 1,301,108 2,711 2,954 1,417,920 4,243 2,036,640 3,645 1,749,600 Bitcoin 3.95 265,883 67,312 56,500 223,175 72,777 287,469 61,613 243,371 USDT&USDC 10,422,648 10,423,276 1 1 10,386,315 1 10,458,980 1 10,404,063 Others Multiple * 107,484 Multiple * Multiple * 54,226 Multiple * 122,435 Multiple * 64,202 Total 18,277,495 17,532,354 20,603,162 19,035,414 March 31,2024

ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828 ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318 Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173 USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583 Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346 Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248

* The 'Others' category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as 'Multiple' to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.

(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(b) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(c) The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(d) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(e) The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with the our revenue recognition cut-off.

(f) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.