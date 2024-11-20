SECU’s Leigh Brady Named to 2024 Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions List by American Banker

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banker has named State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) President and CEO Leigh Brady as one of the “Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions” for the second consecutive year. She sits atop the 2024 list. Issued annually, it recognizes women who are addressing the problems and opportunities that their organizations and members face while serving the credit union mission of shared services and connections to their communities. The recognition also expands upon American Banker’s mission of supporting, empowering, celebrating, and advancing women in the financial industry.

“These remarkable women are leading with resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to their members and communities,” said American Banker Editor-in-Chief Chana Schoenberger. “Their achievements are redefining what’s possible in the credit union industry, paving a way for future leaders to build on their impact.”

“Being named to this prestigious list of Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions alongside 14 incredible leaders is an honor,” said Brady. “This recognition is a testament to the tremendous support I’ve received along with the hard work and determination of everyone at SECU. It has been a privilege to be a part of this organization for the last 37 years, and I look forward to guiding the Credit Union in our commitment to help find innovative opportunities to improve the financial well-being of our members and communities.”

“The Board of Directors is pleased to congratulate Leigh on this recognition,” said SECU Board Chair Mona Moon. “Leigh works tirelessly to improve SECU and seeks out ways to better serve our more than 2.8 million members. She keeps the ‘People Helping People®’ mindset at the forefront of everything she does and strives to help our organization become better.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

