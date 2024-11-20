Kimco Realty® Receives Nareit’s 2024 Retail Leader in the Light Award

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) and a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and mixed-use assets in the United States, today announced it has received Nareit’s 2024 Leader in the Light Award for Retail for the third consecutive year, marking the fifth time overall that the company has received this prestigious recognition for its sustainability initiatives.

The Leader in the Light awards are given to REITs that demonstrate leadership in implementing sustainable and socially responsible investment and operating practices, good governance, and transparency, with winners selected by an interdisciplinary panel of judges.

"Receiving Nareit’s Leader in the Light award once again is a meaningful acknowledgment of Kimco’s commitment to responsible growth and corporate responsibility," said Tamara Chernomordik, Kimco’s Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. "Our initiatives across the organization include reducing emissions, investing in sustainable buildings, and fostering a positive impact on our communities and employees. We look forward to building on this momentum as we advance our corporate responsibility goals and create lasting value for all our stakeholders."

Kimco continues to focus on its corporate responsibility goals, demonstrating significant progress in recent years. In 2024, Kimco reached full allocation of its $500 million Green Bond, marking the early achievement of one of its long-term public goals. In 2023, Kimco made continued progress on GHG emission reduction goals and launched its first IREM® Certified Sustainable Properties Volume Program, certifying 19 properties. To advance social responsibility initiatives, in 2023, Kimco launched six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), initiated its first annual employee volunteerism drive, and introduced the Milton Cooper Trailblazer in Real Estate Award, which will be funded again in 2024.

In recognition of its top-tier employee programs and collaborative culture, Kimco was named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Real Estate by Great Place to Work®, in addition to receiving the Great Place to Work® recognition for the seventh consecutive year. For additional highlights related to the company’s Corporate Responsibility initiatives and progress towards its publicly stated Corporate Responsibility goals, download Kimco’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.

“Significant steps are being taken by REITs to implement sustainable, transparent practices that strengthen resilience, add investor value, and positively impact communities,” said Nareit President & CEO Steven A. Wechsler. “We are honored to be part of an industry committed to sustainability, with our members leading the way in driving those initiatives.”

About Kimco Realty ®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of September 30, 2024, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

