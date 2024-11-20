37th Annual Homestead Heritage Fair and Holiday Market Offers Three Weekends of Fun, Food, and Holiday Shopping

Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, concerts and more are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and featured at Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

WACO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 37th year, the Homestead Fair and Holiday Market is bigger than ever this fall, offering three weekends of activities, events, food, shopping, and fun for everyone.

“Our community is delighted to share the spirit of the season and offer visitors a window into a bygone era of our heritage as farmers, craftsmen, artisans, and pioneers,” said fair director, Josiah Wheeler. “The Homestead Fair and Holiday Market is the perfect day trip for families, couples, and friends – there is truly something for everyone here!”

Beginning Friday after Thanksgiving, (November 29-December 1) the Homestead Fair offers three days of hands-on activities, games, and educational seminars. The following two Saturdays, December 7 and 14, the Homestead Holiday Market features all of the activities of the Homestead Fair with the exception of the educational seminars.

For those looking for the perfect gift but busy on those Saturdays, come on out Thursday or Friday evening (Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13) from 5 pm to 8 pm for a beautiful evening of holiday shopping, delicious food, carriage rides and maybe even some caroling!

“In today’s busy modern world, we invite you to spend a day with us and enjoy ‘Life in the slow lane,’” said Wheeler. “People love the crafts, the food, and the activities, but most of all, visitors return year after year to be in a place where they can unplug, unwind, and connect with the land and their families. We hope to share our way of life and to inspire a deeper connection with the values many yearn for in today’s fast-paced world.”

Activities at the Homestead Fair and Homestead Holiday Market include (To plan your trip, visit https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for complete details):

Hands-on maker activities (Great for kids to make gifts for parents and grandparents!)

Hand-weave a basket, build a birdhouse, or make any number of nearly two dozen hands-on projects for adults and kids alike.



Farm activities

Hayrides

Train rides

Texas-size hay slide

Animals to see/visit

Pony rides



Shopping: There’s something for everyone on your holiday gift list at the Homestead Craft Village featuring gifts, home furnishings, and fine crafts made by skilled artisans crafting their goods in traditional ways.

Watch the artisans work while you shop, learn, ask questions

Every gift has a story, you know who made it and how it was made

Shops feature traditional crafts including candle making, leather goods, blacksmithing, weaving, macrame, pottery, and more.



Music

Enjoy uplifting concerts by children and adult choirs and orchestras.

Attend special Christmas concerts performed by the children’s choir and orchestra on December 7 and the adult choir and orchestra on December 14.

Concert schedule: Friday, November 29: 2 p.m. Gospel concert with children’s choir and orchestra 7 p.m. Gospel concert with adult choir and orchestra Saturday, November 30: 2 p.m. Gospel concert with children’s choir and orchestra 7 p.m. Gospel concert with adult choir and orchestra Saturday, December 7: 7 p.m. Christmas concert with children’s choir and orchestra Saturday, December 14: 7 p.m. Christmas concert with adult choir and orchestra





Seminars (first weekend only)

Attend a variety of educational seminars on sustainable agriculture, traditional food preparation, and community living.



Fresh Food to eat onsite

Your favorite county fair food with a farm-to-market flair: burgers, pizza, gourmet corn dogs handmade with farm-fresh ingredients.

Enjoy a true melting pot of cuisine around the world made by visiting chefs from Homestead Heritage’s sister communities around the world. Ethiopian & Indian Curries made from family recipes using traditional techniques. Authentic Lebanese street food Mexican food: handmade tamales, elotes (street corn), and gorditas. Argentinian Churros: Argentinean take on a favorite street dessert. New England Fish & Chips: Martha’s Vineyard Style -made with fresh-caught Atlantic fish, flown in, and served within hours of being caught. Japanese Boba Tea – (Perhaps our most popular booth!) Italian cold cuts & meatball subs Authentic Chinese soups Award-winning Central Texas BBQ brisket, chicken & sausage A booth entirely dedicated to delicious gluten-free food options



Packaged Foods to bring home to enjoy or give as gifts

Freshly milled flour and cornmeal from our grist mill

Handcrafted preserves, condiments, and desserts

Directions, Tickets and Additional Information

Homestead Fair is located at Homestead Heritage, in Waco, Texas. From I-35, take exit 343 on to FM 308. Go west on FM 308 for 3.1 miles. At the flashing light at the intersection of FM 308 and FM 933, go north on FM 933 for 1.6 miles. Turn left onto Halbert Ln.

Address: 747 Dry Creek Rd. Waco, TX 76705

Purchase your admission passes ahead of time for the Homestead Fair and save money and time in the admission lines! Purchase a single-day pass, or purchase a season pass that gives you multiple-entry admission to all three days of the Thanksgiving weekend fair plus both weekends of the Holiday Market! If you only wish to come to the Holiday Market you can also purchase a day pass directly for one of those weekends. Admission is free for the extended hours of shopping on Thursday and Friday nights, December 5-6 and 12-13. We are looking forward to seeing you at the Homestead Fairgrounds! Details and discounts at: https://www.homesteadfair.com/tickets/

Our fairgrounds are wheelchair-friendly, and our facilities and restrooms are handicap accessible. We have a very limited supply of wheelchairs available at the fairgrounds on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please inquire at guest check-in if you need one or for any other assistance you may need to make your visit enjoyable and comfortable. If you need handicap parking, please let our parking attendants know when you arrive. Services include:

Designated handicap parking spots

Shuttles for transport from remote parking lots to the Fair admissions entrance

A golf cart in the handicap parking area can take you to the Fair admissions entrance

Wheelchairs may be available upon request – ask at guest check-in (limited availability)

Handicap restrooms



Pets are not allowed at the fair. Service animals must be accompanied with proper documentation.

Weather Policy: The fair will be open rain or shine!

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/ to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for information about Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

