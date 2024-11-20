$HAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Mergers of AMCR, PLL, AVAV and BERY

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

AMCOR plc (NYSE: AMCR ), relating to the proposed merger with Berry Global Group, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Berry shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share held upon closing, resulting in Amcor and Berry shareholders owning approximately 63% and 37% of the combined company, respectively.





Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/berry-global-group-inc-bery/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL ), relating to the proposed merger with Sayona Mining Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction will result in an approximate 50% / 50% equity holding of shareholders of Piedmont and Sayona.





Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/piedmont-lithium-inc-pll/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV ), relating to the proposed merger with BlueHalo LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, AeroVironment shareholders will own approximately 60.5% of the combined company.





Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/aerovironment-inc-avav/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?





About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341