Gulf Shores Marina and Boat Storage Company Welcomes New Leadership

Legendary Marina & Yacht Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama, has announced Davis Joyner as their new General Manager. Davis takes over for Captain Jeremy Holcomb, who helped establish the marina at this location. This change marks a fresh start for the facility, benefiting from Davis's extensive experience and passion for the maritime industry.

Davis comes from Niceville, Florida, and began his career in the maritime world as a teenager, washing boats at Legendary Marina & Yacht Club in Destin. His early work sparked an interest in forklift operations—an essential part of the marina's smooth operation. Davis's time in dry storage facilities taught him how crucial operational efficiency is for ensuring vessel safety, a priority he now brings to his leadership role.

As General Manager, Davis aims to raise the marina's service standards. The facility offers dry and wet storage, online launch requests, and a variety of amenities for boaters and guests. With a focus on using the latest marina technology, Davis plans to improve the experiences of both visitors and staff. For further details on the wide range of services and amenities, please feel free to contact the team.

"Davis's passion for the maritime industry and operational efficiency makes him a perfect fit for this position," Jennifer Haynes Williams, Corporate Director of Marketing, noted. "His leadership will help us provide top-notch services and keep our reputation as a leading marina destination in Gulf Shores."

Once the marina is complete in 2025, visitors will be able to enjoy many services, like onsite fuel docks with marine gas and diesel, dining options indoors and outdoors, and a clubhouse for social gatherings. There will also a pool, live entertainment, and 24/7 security monitoring. All these features together will make for a friendly and enjoyable atmosphere.

"Davis is committed to not just meeting the high standards set by Captain Holcomb but also improving them," Williams added. "Thanks to his background and the support of advanced tech tools, Davis has a goal to create a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits."

Those who are interested in more information about Legendary Marina & Yacht Club, are welcome to visit the website. For social media updates and interacting with the community, one can check out the Facebook page.

Outside work, Davis has interests that include construction and home renovations. With his wife, Sarah, he enjoys exploring new places, which broadens his views and enriches his life.

As Davis begins his role as General Manager, Legendary Marina & Yacht Club thanks Jeremy Holcomb for his hard work and input. The facility welcomes community members to come meet Davis, as this transition promises a bright future for the marina.

Overall, Legendary Marina & Yacht Club in Gulf Shores is committed to supporting a lively and efficient maritime community. With Davis Joyner leading, the marina and boat storage facility plans to continue growing and enhancing what it offers to both local and broader boating communities.

