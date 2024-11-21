LA MAXIME Introduces SkinGlow5: The Ultimate Travel-Friendly, Anti-Aging Skincare Set

LA MAXIME launches SkinGlow5, a travel-friendly anti-aging skincare set featuring Australian native botanicals. This comprehensive five-step system combines premium ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Lilli Pilli in convenient airless packaging. It delivers visible results in just five days while meeting airline regulations for carry-on liquids.





MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LA MAXIME, a leading Australian luxury skincare brand, introduces travel-sized editions of their acclaimed SkinGlow5 anti-aging skincare set. These smaller versions maintain the same potent formulations of Australian native botanicals and advanced scientific ingredients as their full-sized counterparts but in TSA-approved portions. This ensures that travellers can continue their premium skincare routine wherever their journeys take them.

Recent studies show that 62% of travellers struggle to maintain their skincare routines while away from home. Each product in the set comes in TSA-approved sizes and features secure, spill-proof airless packaging designed specifically for travel. "We understand the challenges of maintaining healthy, youthful skin while travelling," says Jacqueline Koo, founder of LA MAXIME. "SkinGlow5 was developed to provide a complete, premium skincare solution that easily fits into any carry-on bag, so users can maintain their anti-aging routine wherever they go."

The set includes five essential products: an Antioxidant Cleansing and Nourishing Oil (20ml), a dual-action Dewy Glowy exfoliating scrub and hydrating mask (17g), Youthful Glow antioxidant toning milk (20ml), Radiant Glow Organic Face Serum (8ml), and Collagen and Elastin Booster creams for day (20ml) and night (20ml) use. Each formula features LA MAXIME's proprietary Australian Native Botanical Complex, including powerful ingredients like Kakadu Plum, which contains the highest natural concentration of stable vitamin C globally.

Clinical studies demonstrate the set's effectiveness, with 87% of users reporting a visible reduction in fine lines within four weeks. The travel-friendly packaging maintains the potency of these active ingredients while meeting international travel regulations.

The SkinGlow5 set is now available on LA MAXIME's website and select luxury retailers nationwide. The complete set retails for $250 and includes an environmentally friendly premium travel pouch.

LA MAXIME is an Australian luxury skincare brand dedicated to combining the power of Australian native botanicals with science. The company creates multifunctional anti-aging skincare solutions that deliver visible results while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical production.

