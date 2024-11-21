WEBTOON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Webtoon on September 5, 2024 regarding Webtoon common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2024 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Webtoon have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On August 8, 2024, after the market closed, Webtoon announced its financial results for second quarter 2024, which had ended just days after the IPO closed. The Company reported revenue of $321 million, which represented total revenue growth of only 0.1%. The Company further revealed advertising revenue declined 3.6% and IP Adaptations revenue declined 3.7%. The Company revealed its revenue and revenue growth had been “offset by the Company’s significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.” Webtoon also reported a quarterly net loss of $76.6 million, or 70 cents.

On this news, Webtoon’s stock fell $7.88 or 38.2%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. By the commencement of this action, Webtoon stock has traded as low as $12.45 per share, a more than 40% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (2) that the Company experienced a deceleration in IP adaptations revenue; (3) that the Company experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies which offset revenue growth; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

