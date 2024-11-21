HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 13, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hasbro, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HAS), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 7, 2022, and October 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Hasbro investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-has-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Hasbro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2023, pre-market, the Company announced its results for 3Q2023, disclosing an 18% decline in Consumer Product revenues year-over-year, “driven by exited businesses, soft industry trends and prioritization of inventory management across both owned and retail inventory” and revised its full year guidance for Consumer Product to an expected revenue decline of 13% to 15%, compared to the previously forecast 3% to 6% decline.

On this news, the price of Hasbro’s shares fell $6.38 per share, or 11.7%, from a closing price of $54.75 per share on October 25, 2023, to a closing price of $48.37 per share on October 26, 2023.

The case is West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Hasbro, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-8633.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.