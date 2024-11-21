Phoenix Manufacturing Is Holding Their Wholesale Store's Biggest Sale; Steep Discounts Begin on Nov. 22





Image by 925 Silver Jewelry By Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

PHRA PRADAENG, Thailand, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., also known as 925silverjewelry.com , a globally recognized wholesale silver jewelry supplier and manufacturer from Thailand.

Starting on November 22 Bangkok Time, the site is hosting its Biggest Sale of the year, with the steepest and biggest discounts of the season and its history. Additionally, assuring a large inventory of 925 Silver Jewelry ready to ship within 48 working hours.

"We are celebrating this big milestone for our company and our customers," Rayan Ahmed, head of public relations, said earlier this week. He further adds, "Anticipated by many businesses, especially those in the United States. The sale aims to help companies maximize their savings." The sale begins on Nov. 22 at 12:01 (GMT+7) and extends through Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. (GMT+7). During this event, businesses across the world get up to 35% off, plus an additional 5% discount on their first order, all based on factory direct prices, while enjoying free shipping on orders starting at $399.

Researched and created in-house, resulting in a catalog of over 15,000 unique designs displayed in thousands of jewelry stores across the globe. Their products are made from responsibly sourced materials, including 925 sterling silver, natural diamonds, AAAA grade cubic zirconia, and Preciosa® crystals. Each item is hypoallergenic and is regularly tested for consistency before being sent to our customers all over the world. Shop for a wide variety of affordable and fashionable silver necklaces, dangle earrings, hoop earrings, stud earrings, bracelets, nose jewelry, pendants, rings, and body jewelry.

In addition to all their prior announcements, the Natural Diamond Collection is back with some best-selling sterling silver designs, featuring Genuine Diamonds. Find a variety of necklaces, stud earrings, rings, and bracelets perfect for stocking stuffers.

Craftsmanship is the top priority at 925 Silver Jewelry. Every piece must reach rigorous quality standards and be inspected by the in-house team before shipping to customers internationally. Shop online now for high quality products without a trip to Asia. 925 Silver Jewelry products are regularly tested for safety and quality. Regular audits by SEDEX & AMFORI BSCI underscore the company's dedication to ensuring a safe, sustainable, and progressive work environment for its team, aligning with the highest international standards.

"At Phoenix Manufacturing, we’re always striving to improve what we do and how we do it. As we head into 2025, we’re excited to share some big improvements that reflect our commitment to delivering the best for our customers," Daniel Tramer, CEO at Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., said.

About 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. was established in 2018 and is a globally renowned sterling silver jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler. The company's commitment to its workforce, strategic approach to design trends, and access to abundant resources showcase its dedication to excellence. Customer satisfaction is their number one goal.

