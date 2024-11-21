KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 21 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar and APM Terminals reinforce long-term collaboration with new straddle carrier order

Kalmar has concluded a significant agreement to supply APM Terminals in Tangier, Morocco with a further 20 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The units will be deployed at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake, with delivery of the units staggered across Q2 and Q3 of 2025.

Opened in 2019, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is a transshipment terminal located at the Tanger Med 2 port complex. The terminal serves the major shipping routes between Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Far East and complements the APM Terminals Tangier facility at the Tanger Med 1 port complex.

Tanger Med 2 currently operates a fleet of 65 Kalmar straddle carriers. Kalmar will assume responsibility for the integration of the new machines with the customer’s terminal operating system via Kalmar One software, complemented by professional services, maintenance and support.

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "We are delighted that APM Terminals has chosen to continue our long-term collaboration by extending their fleet with our hybrid straddle carrier technology. As with previous orders, the machines will be configured, tested and pre-integrated so that they can be adopted smoothly and safely.”

Keld Pedersen, Managing Director, West Med Hub Terminals, APM Terminals: “Since we began collaborating with Kalmar in 2017 with the first order for straddle carriers for Tanger Med 2, our partnership has continued to strengthen. Our Kalmar fleet has played a key role in the advancement of the terminal and proving our operational concept, while helping us to reduce CO2 emissions.”





