Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Report 2024 - Growth of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Systems Drives Adoption of Mobile-compatible Restaurant Management Software - A US$30.4 Billion Market by 2030

The global market for Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal was estimated at US$20.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$30.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.





What Are the Key Drivers Accelerating the Restaurant POS Terminal Market?

The growth in the restaurant POS terminal market is driven by several factors reflecting technological adoption, customer expectations, and industry needs. One primary driver is the increasing demand for streamlined and efficient operations. With high labor costs and the need to optimize resources, restaurants are looking for solutions that enhance workflow efficiency and improve order accuracy. POS terminals help automate many aspects of the ordering, payment, and inventory process, reducing manual errors and enabling staff to serve customers faster and more accurately. This focus on efficiency has driven both independent and chain restaurants to invest in advanced POS systems that support these goals.



Another significant driver is the shift in consumer preferences toward cashless and digital transactions, which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers now expect multiple payment options, including contactless and mobile payments, which most modern POS systems readily accommodate. The growth of digital ordering and delivery services is also pushing restaurants to adopt POS systems that can seamlessly integrate with online ordering platforms, enabling a unified approach to in-house and third-party orders. As restaurants adapt to these changing consumer behaviors and technological advancements, the demand for comprehensive, integrated POS solutions is expected to continue growing, supporting the market's expansion as a key component of modern restaurant management.



What Challenges and Opportunities Exist in the Restaurant POS Terminal Market?



While restaurant POS terminals offer many benefits, the market faces several challenges, particularly around security, integration, and high upfront costs. Data security is a critical concern, as POS terminals handle sensitive customer information and payment data. Breaches or vulnerabilities in POS systems can result in data theft, fines, and loss of customer trust, pushing manufacturers to prioritize PCI compliance and implement robust security protocols. Additionally, integrating POS systems with other software, such as accounting, inventory management, and third-party delivery platforms, can be complex and costly. Many restaurants, especially smaller ones, may find it difficult to afford and maintain these integrated systems due to the high initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs.



Despite these challenges, the market also presents substantial growth opportunities, particularly in the areas of cloud computing, mobile capabilities, and data-driven customer insights. As restaurants increasingly embrace digital transformation, there is a growing demand for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud-based POS systems. Moreover, the rise of third-party delivery and online ordering platforms has created a need for POS systems that can integrate smoothly with these services, enabling restaurants to manage all orders and payments from a single platform. Companies that can provide user-friendly, integrated solutions that address these evolving needs are well-positioned to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, the demand for self-service kiosks and mPOS devices is increasing as restaurants look to optimize labor and enhance the customer experience, presenting new avenues for growth within the POS terminal market.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Product (Fixed, Mobile); Component (Hardware, Software); End-Use (Full Service Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurant, Institutional, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fixed POS Terminal segment, which is expected to reach US$22.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Mobile POS Terminal segment is also set to grow at 7.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to reach $6.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

