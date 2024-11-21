Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Landscape Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 75+ Companies and 80+ Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Type 2 Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Type 2 Diabetes- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Type 2 Diabetes treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Type 2 Diabetes commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Type 2 Diabetes collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Type 2 Diabetes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Type 2 Diabetes.



Type 2 Diabetes Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Type 2 Diabetes report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Type 2 Diabetes Emerging Drugs

LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and Company



Insulin efsitora alfa (LY3209590) is a once-weekly basal insulin, a fusion protein that combines a novel single-chain variant of insulin with a human IgG2 Fc domain. It is specifically designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration, and with its low peak-to-trough ratio, it has the potential to provide more stable glucose levels (less glucose variability) throughout the week. Efsitora is in phase III development for adults with type 1 and 2 diabetes.



THDB0206: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical



BC Lispro (THDB0206) is an ultra-rapid-acting insulin analog developed by Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. BC Lispro is designed to restore early-phase insulin secretion, which is often impaired in diabetic patients. This insulin analog utilizes a new formulation technology that allows for rapid absorption and action, mimicking the physiological pattern of insulin secretion after meals. Such characteristics are expected to reduce the risk of late postprandial hypoglycemia, providing patients with greater flexibility in managing their insulin injections. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.



HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals



Rivus Pharmaceuticals is developing HU6, a novel oral medication classified as a Controlled Metabolic Accelerator (CMA), aimed at treating various metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. HU6 works by leveraging mitochondrial uncoupling to increase the body's resting metabolic rate, promoting fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Type 2 Diabetes.



AZD5004: AstraZeneca



AZD-5004, also known as ECC5004, is an investigational small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Eccogene. It is primarily aimed at treating obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related cardiometabolic conditions. AZD-5004 works by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a hormone that regulates appetite and insulin secretion. This mechanism is crucial for managing weight and improving glucose metabolism, making it a potential therapeutic option for individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Type 2 Diabetes.



XW014: Sciwind Biosciences



XW014 is an oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist developed by Sciwind Biosciences for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). XW014 functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone that is released after meals. This hormone plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. As an oral small molecule, XW014 offers advantages over traditional peptide-based GLP-1 therapies, such as ease of administration and the potential for combination therapies with other oral medications. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.



KN056: Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.



KN-056 is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) modulator developed by Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd. for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. KN-056 functions as a GLP-1R modulator, which means it targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. GLP-1 is a hormone that plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. By modulating the GLP-1 receptor, KN-056 aims to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.



Type 2 Diabetes: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Type 2 Diabetes

There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Type 2 Diabetes. The companies which have their Type 2 Diabetes drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Eli Lilly and Company and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Type 2 Diabetes drugs?

How many Type 2 Diabetes drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Type 2 Diabetes therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Type 2 Diabetes and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly and Company

Rivus Pharmaceuticals

Celon Pharma

Sciwind Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.

Neurodon

Abarceo Pharma

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Key Products

THDB0206

LY-3209590

HU6

CPL207280

XW014

AZD5004

KN056

RGT001-075

NRDN-101

Research programme: type 2 diabetes mellitus therapeutics

CKD-383

The report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Type 2 Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Type 2 Diabetes: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Type 2 Diabetes therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Type 2 Diabetes drugs.



