Gout Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 25+ Companies and 30+ Pipeline Drugs - Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

This "Gout - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Gout pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Gout - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Gout pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Gout treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Gout commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Gout collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Gout R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Gout.



This segment of the Gout report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



LC350189: LG Chem



Tigulixostat (LC350189) is a novel xanthine oxidase inhibitor targeting the reduction of uric acid in purine metabolism, by inhibiting the activity of xanthine oxidase. It has a different structure from other xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as the purine analog xanthine oxidase inhibitor, allopurinol. Tigulixostat is under development as a first line treatment in the US and has demonstrated sufficient efficacy for sUA lowering and a good safety profile in a Phase II study. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.



SAP-001: Shanton Pharma



SAP-001 is an investigational drug developed by Shanton Pharma, specifically designed to treat refractory and tophaceous gout, a severe form of the condition that often does not respond to standard treatments. This drug functions as a urate transporter inhibitor, targeting the uric acid transporter 1 (URAT1) to lower urate levels in patients who have not adequately responded to traditional therapies like allopurinol or febuxostat. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.



D-0120: InventisBio



D-0120 is a novel oral selective uric acid transporter (URAT1) inhibitor being developed for the treatment of gout by blocking the reabsorption of uric acid (UA) within the renal proximal tubule, thereby reducing serum uric acid concentrations. As a novel URAT1 inhibitor, D-0120 is anticipated to have more potent serum UA reducing effect than the approved URAT1 inhibitor lesinurad, but with less toxicity and wider therapeutic window. The pharmacological potential of D-0120 for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout was demonstrated in preclinical studies.



The results of the in vitro hURAT1 expressed CHO cell model showed that the inhibitory activity of D-0120 is 150-fold more potent than lesinurad and slightly more potent than verinurad. A Phase I clinical trial for D-0120 has been completed in the US, and good efficacy and excellent safety profile have been observed. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.



ABP-745: Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical



ABP-745 is an emerging small molecule drug developed by Atom Bioscience, primarily targeting the treatment of acute gout. While specific mechanisms are not fully detailed, ABP-745 is noted for its anti-inflammatory properties and is designed to be orally administered. Currently, it is in the Phase I clinical trial stage, with the first trial initiated on January 3, 2024, in the United States.



There are approx. 25+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Gout. The companies which have their Gout drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, LG Chem.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Gout therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Gout drugs.



