Diabetes Pipeline Landscape Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 200+ Companies and 200+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Diabetes - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Diabetes pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Diabetes treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Diabetes commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Diabetes collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Diabetes R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Diabetes.



This segment of the Diabetes report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Cadisegliatin: vTv Therapeutics



Cadisegliatin, also known as TTP399, is an innovative oral medication developed by vTv Therapeutics, designed as a liver-selective glucokinase activator. It aims to serve as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D). This drug has been recognized for its potential to improve glycemic control by enhancing hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage independently of insulin, addressing a critical need in diabetes management. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.



LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and Company



Insulin efsitora alfa (LY3209590) is a once-weekly basal insulin, a fusion protein that combines a novel single-chain variant of insulin with a human IgG2 Fc domain. It is specifically designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration, and with its low peak-to-trough ratio, it has the potential to provide more stable glucose levels (less glucose variability) throughout the week. Efsitora is in phase III development for adults with type 1 and 2 diabetes.



THDB0206: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical



BC Lispro (THDB0206) is an ultra-rapid-acting insulin analog developed by Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the treatment of Diabetes. BC Lispro is designed to restore early-phase insulin secretion, which is often impaired in diabetic patients. This insulin analog utilizes a new formulation technology that allows for rapid absorption and action, mimicking the physiological pattern of insulin secretion after meals. Such characteristics are expected to reduce the risk of late postprandial hypoglycemia, providing patients with greater flexibility in managing their insulin injections. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.



CPL207280: Celon Pharma



CPL207280 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 40 (GPR40) agonist under development for the treatment of Diabetes. CPL207280 acts as an agonist for GPR40, a receptor that plays a crucial role in enhancing glucose-stimulated insulin secretion from pancreatic beta cells. This mechanism is particularly beneficial for T2D patients, as it can improve glycemic control without the risk of hypoglycemia, a common side effect associated with other diabetes medications. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Diabetes.



XW014: Sciwind Biosciences



XW014 is an oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist developed by Sciwind Biosciences for the treatment of obesity and Diabetes (T2D). XW014 functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone that is released after meals. This hormone plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. As an oral small molecule, XW014 offers advantages over traditional peptide-based GLP-1 therapies, such as ease of administration and the potential for combination therapies with other oral medications. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.



KN056: Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.



KN-056 is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) modulator developed by Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd. for the treatment of Diabetes. KN-056 functions as a GLP-1R modulator, which means it targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. GLP-1 is a hormone that plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. By modulating the GLP-1 receptor, KN-056 aims to improve glycemic control in patients with Diabetes. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.



Major Players in Diabetes

There are approx. 200+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Diabetes. The companies which have their Diabetes drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, vTv Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical.

Key Players

vTv Therapeutics

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly and Company

Celon Pharma

Sciwind Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.

Neurodon

Abarceo Pharma

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Key Products

Cadisegliatin

THDB0206

LY-3209590

CPL207280

XW014

ECC5004

KN056

RGT001-075

NRDN-101

Research programme: Diabetes mellitus therapeutics

CKD-383

Phases

The report covers around 200+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Diabetes: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Diabetes therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Diabetes drugs.



