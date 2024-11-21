Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 50+ Companies and 55+ Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) treatment guidelines.



This "Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



This segment of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Clesrovimab: Merck Sharp & Dohme



Clesrovimab (MK-1654) is an investigational extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed as a passive immunization for the prevention of RSV-associated medically attended lower respiratory infection (MALRI). Clesrovimab is being studied in infants (pre-term and full-term) to provide rapid, durable protection through their first RSV season with a single, fixed-dose administration. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



IVX A12: AstraZeneca



IVX-A12 is a potential bivalent first-in-class combination vaccine candidate containing VLPs that incorporate stabilized prefusion F proteins from RSV and hMPV viruses. The FDA has granted IVX-A12 Fast Track designation in adults ?60 years of age. IVX-A12 is a liquid, refrigerator-stable formulation comprised of IVX-121, Icosavax's RSV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate.



Phase II data demonstrate that IVX-A12 elicits robust immune responses against both RSV and hMPV one month after vaccination and reconfirm previous immunogenicity data seen in the Phase I trial. The data are the first to demonstrate hMPV immune response in a Phase II combination vaccine trial. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



MV-012-968: Meissa Vaccines, Inc



MV-012-968, an intranasal (needle-free), adjuvant-free, live attenuated vaccine candidate, to protect infants from RSV. MV-012-968 is well-tolerated, highly attenuated, and induces a strong systemic and mucosal IgA antibody response in RSV-naive children. Meissa is currently enrolling participants between the ages of six and 36 months in a Phase Ic clinical study at multiple sites in the U.S.



to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of MV-012-968. MV-012-968 was generated using the company's proprietary AttenuBlockTM synthetic biology platform with the goal of creating safe, potent, stable, and cost-effective intranasal vaccines. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The companies which have their Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Merck Sharp & Dohme.



The report covers around 55+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drugs.



How many companies are developing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drugs?

How many Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Meissa Vaccines, Inc

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo Company

AstraZeneca

Codagenix, Inc

Meissa Vaccines, Inc.

Calder Biosciences

Ark Biosciences

Vicebio

Immorna

CastleVax

Moderna Therapeutics

MV-012-968

EDP-938

VN-0200

IVX A12

RSV CodaVaxTM

MV-012-968

DT-PreF

AK0611

VXB 251

mRNA combination vaccine

CVAX 02

mRNA 1345

