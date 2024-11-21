Pharmaceuticals ICT Market Set to Surpass $79 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Budgets and Advanced Technology Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceuticals - Enterprise ICT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceuticals Enterprise ICT report summarizes key findings from the ICT Customer Insight Survey carried out in H1-2024 and the Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028: Pharmaceuticals. It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the vertical in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting pharmaceuticals overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, and regional analysis. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the pharmaceuticals vertical.



The report provides information and insights into ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in pharmaceuticals vertical:

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for pharmaceuticals

Insights on pharmaceuticals enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting pharmaceuticals overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, segments and regions

Segmental analysis of pharmaceuticals enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in pharmaceuticals

Company snapshot

Key Highlights

The total ICT revenue opportunity in the pharma vertical is expected to rise to over $79 billion by 2028 from over $50 billion in 2023 driven by rising ICT budgets of pharma companies, investments and partnerships with tech startups, and increasing use of advanced technology in research & development (R&D).

These findings have been corroborated by the analyst's ICT survey in which more than 72% have stated their ICT budgets have increased in 2024 versus 2023.

In terms of ICT revenue opportunity in the pharma vertical by IT infrastructure, IT services held the highest revenue share in 2023 followed by IT software and IT hardware. Revenue opportunity in IT software is expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028.

Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are top three regional markets for ICT in the pharma vertical.

Investments in AI are expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028, followed by edge computing and cloud computing. These technologies enable pharma companies to enhance operational efficiency and improve drug discovery, clinical trials and manufacturing.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT market outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Enterprise ICT Market in Pharmaceuticals Vertical Highlights

Survey Demographics

ICT in Pharmaceuticals Vertical Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprise Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities across Key Regions

Company Snapshot

Company Coverage:

Google

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Adobe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfir1l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.