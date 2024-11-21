Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 22+ Pipeline Drugs Featuring AdvanceCor, Novo Nordisk, Hemostemix, Helixmith, Aplagon, Vasa, IsomAb

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)- Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) treatment guidelines.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).



Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Emerging Drugs

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk



Semaglutide is a long-acting oral GLP-1 analogue being developed and investigated by Novo Nordisk. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.



ACP 01: Hemostemix



ACP-01 is Hemostemix's lead product, designed as an autologous cell therapy for regenerating damaged tissues in patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) and other vascular diseases. The treatment uses the patient's own stem cells, specifically angiogenic cell precursors (ACPs), which are harvested, processed, and then re-injected into areas of poor circulation.



These ACPs promote the growth of new blood vessels, aiming to restore blood flow and prevent amputations. ACP-01 has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and has shown promise in clinical trials, particularly for patients with no alternative treatment options. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease.



Revacept: AdvanceCor



Revacept is the first Fc-fusion protein to be used as pharmaceutical in stroke and heart attack. With its GPVI component, Revacept binds to damaged blood vessel walls, covers them and thus forms a kind of vascular patch. This prevents the formation of thrombi in the arteries. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.



Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD): Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)



There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). The companies which have their Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Novo Nordisk.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD): Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) drugs.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

Key Players

AdvanceCor

Novo Nordisk

Hemostemix

Helixmith

Aplagon

Vasa Therapeutics

IsomAb

Key Products

Revacept

Semaglutide

ACP 01

VM202

APAC

VS 367

ISM-001

The report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

Product Type

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Report Insights

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

