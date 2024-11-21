Sustainable Pet Beds Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Petmate, Saatva, Brentwood Home, The Labrador Company, Avocado Mattress and More

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Pet Beds Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Sustainable Pet Beds market report covers industry characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The sustainable pet beds market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.18 billion in 2023 to $2.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing availability of a wide variety of multifunctional and trendy pet beds, rising environmental consciousness, growing pet ownership, increased spending on pet care, and a heightened demand for eco-friendly products.



The sustainable pet beds market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The projected growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of pets as companions, increasing disposable income, growth in the global dog population, growing awareness of pet health and comfort, and evolving government regulations.

Major trends in the forecast period include a growing demand for pet beds free from harmful chemicals and toxins, a shift towards minimalist and aesthetically pleasing designs, increased concern with the ethical aspects of production, emphasis on high-quality and durable materials, and the increasing use of organic, biodegradable, and recyclable materials.





The increasing pet ownership is expected to drive the growth of the sustainable pet beds market in the future. Pet ownership involves the legal and ethical responsibility of caring for domesticated animals as companions. This rise in pet ownership is driven by factors such as the desire for companionship and emotional support, improved living standards, urbanization, changing family structures, and greater awareness of the health and well-being benefits of having pets.

As pet ownership grows, so does the demand for pet products, including beds, creating opportunities for companies specializing in sustainable pet beds made from recycled, organic, and biodegradable materials. For instance, in October 2023, the American Pet Products Association reported that 86.9 million US households owned pets, representing 66% of households in 2022. Additionally, Animal Medicines Australia reported in November 2022 that 69% of households in Australia had pets in 2022. Thus, the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products is driving the sustainable pet bed market.



Leading companies in the sustainable pet beds market are focusing on developing natural and breathable dog beds to enhance comfort while minimizing environmental impact and promoting healthier living conditions for pets and their owners. These beds are made from eco-friendly materials that are free of synthetic additives or chemicals. For example, in December 2022, Bearaby, a US-based sustainable wellness brand, introduced the Pupper Pod. This bed is constructed from patented melofoam made from 100% natural organic rubber, which is biodegradable and cruelty-free. It features an OEKO-TEX-certified outer cotton cover that is free from harmful chemicals. The Pupper Pod is designed to conform to a dog's body, providing the benefits of deep touch pressure, which can help reduce stress and anxiety in pets. The bed includes a carrying case for easy transport and features a removable, machine-washable cover with waterproof inner foam for convenient cleaning.



In September 2021, Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Worldwise (PetWise) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Worldwise to expand its brand portfolio, which includes several award-winning brands known for their sustainability efforts. The deal provides Worldwise with additional resources and strategic advice to scale its operations and enhance its product lines, enabling the development of new sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of pet owners. Worldwise (PetWise) is a US-based company specializing in the manufacture of sustainable pet beds.



Major companies operating in the sustainable pet beds market are Petmate, Saatva, Brentwood Home, The Labrador Company, Avocado Mattress, K&H Pet Products, The Kind Pet, Soggy Doggy Productions, PetPals Group, K9 Ballistics, Big Barker, Sherpa Pet, Jax & Bones, Green Pet Shop, NaturoPet, Wanderruff, Rover Pet Products, Earthdog, Molly Mutt and West Paw.



This report focuses on sustainable pet beds market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Small; Medium; Large

By Product: Bolster; Cave; Mat; Other Product Types

By Pet Type: Dog; Cat; Other Pet Types

By Sales Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarket; Specialty Stores; Online; Other Sales Channels

Key Companies Mentioned: Petmate, Saatva, Brentwood Home, The Labrador Company and Avocado Mattress





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Characteristics



3. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Trends and Strategies



4. Sustainable Pet Beds Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Small

Medium

Large

6.2. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Bolster

Cave

Mat

Other Products

6.3. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market, Segmentation by Pet Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Dog

Cat

Other Pet Types

6.4. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hypermarket Or Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Other Sales Channels

7. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Sustainable Pet Beds Markets



30. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Company Profiles

Petmate

Saatva

Brentwood Home

The Labrador Company

Avocado Mattress

31. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

K&H Pet Products

The Kind Pet

Soggy Doggy Productions

PetPals Group

K9 Ballistics

Big Barker

Sherpa Pet

Jax & Bones

Green Pet Shop

NaturoPet

Wanderruff

Rover Pet Products

Earthdog

Molly Mutt

West Paw

32. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Sustainable Pet Beds Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sustainable Pet Beds Market



35. Sustainable Pet Beds Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Sustainable Pet Beds Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Sustainable Pet Beds Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Sustainable Pet Beds Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

