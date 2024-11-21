Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights on 8+ Drugs Featuring Tonix Pharmaceuticals, BMS, WinSanTor, and Apnimed

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 8+ pipeline drugs in Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Ongoing research aims to develop more selective M1 antagonists that minimize side effects by targeting the receptors more precisely. This selectivity could enhance therapeutic efficacy for specific conditions while reducing unwanted actions on other muscarinic receptors. Research on Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 (M1 mAChR) antagonists is focused on developing more selective compounds to minimize side effects and enhance therapeutic efficacy.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.



Advances in genetic and molecular biology techniques are aiding in the identification of new drug targets and mechanisms. Future directions include exploring their role in treating cognitive disorders, improving adjunct therapies for psychiatric conditions, and refining their use in gastrointestinal disorders. Ongoing studies aim to balance therapeutic benefits with safety, potentially leading to novel treatments with improved specificity and fewer adverse effects.



In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists.



This segment of the Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals



TNX-102 SL is a patented sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride which is designed for daily administration at bedtime with a proposed mechanism of improving sleep quality in fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL provides rapid trans mucosal absorption and reduced production of a long half-life active metabolite, norcyclobenzaprine, due to bypass of first-pass hepatic metabolism.



TNX-102 SL is also in development for fibromyalgia-type Long COVID (formally known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 [PASC]), alcohol use disorder, and agitation in Alzheimer's disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists. The companies which have their Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists drugs.

How many companies are developing Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists drugs?

How many Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor M1 Antagonists and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Examples of M1 mAChR Antagonists Some known M1 antagonists include

Pirenzepine: Primarily used in the treatment of peptic ulcers due to its ability to reduce gastric acid secretion.

Dicyclomine: Used to treat irritable bowel syndrome by reducing muscle spasms in thegastrointestinal tract.

Biperiden: Sometimes used in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal symptoms.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb

WinSanTor, Inc

Apnimed

TNX-102 SL

KarXT

WST-057

Aroxybutynin/atomoxetine

