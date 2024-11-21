HPK1 Inhibitors Pipeline Market Research Report 2024: Therapeutics Assessment of 10+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPK1 inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in HPK1 inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the HPK1 inhibitors pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and HPK1 inhibitors treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth HPK1 inhibitors commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, HPK1 inhibitors collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence HPK1 inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve HPK1 inhibitors.



This segment of the HPK1 inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



CFI-402411: Tradewell Therapeutics



CFI-402411 is a highly potent inhibitor of HPK1, which in preclinical studies has been shown to have an immune-activating effects including the alleviation of inhibition of T cell receptors (TCR), disruption of abnormal cytokine expression, alteration of the tumor immunosuppressive environment through effector cells (i.e. Regulatory T cells or Treg), and potent anti-leukemic effects in several mouse models. TWT-101 is a Phase I/II clinical trial of CFI-402411 in advanced solid malignancies. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of CFI-402411, as well as to determine optimal dosing as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD1 antibody, pembrolizumab.



NDI-101150: Nimbus Therapeutics



NDI-101150 is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1), with a different immunotherapy mechanism to other checkpoint inhibitors. NDI-101150 reactivates anti-tumor activity of T-cells, B-cells and dendritic cells (DCs), even under immunosuppressive conditions. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Solid Tumor.



BGB-15025: BeiGene



BGB-15025 is an investigational hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor discovered and being developed by BeiGene. HPK1 is a key negative feedback regulator of T-cell receptor signaling, which is believed to play a key role in antitumor immune response. In preclinical studies, the inhibition of HPK1 enhanced T-cell activation, which is expected to enhance the anti-tumor activity of anti-PD-1 inhibitors such as BeiGene's tislelizumab. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumour.



There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for HPK1 inhibitors. The companies which have their HPK1 inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase I/II include, Tradewell Therapeutics.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses HPK1 inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging HPK1 inhibitors drugs.

How many companies are developing HPK1 inhibitors drugs?

How many HPK1 inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of HPK1 inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the HPK1 inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for HPK1 inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

TradeWell Therapeutics

BeiGene

ABM Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics

Arvinas

CFI-402411

BGB-15025

ABM-2752

NDI101150

HPK1 (I-O Program)

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

