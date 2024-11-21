Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Hydreight also Ranked 9th in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Program Winners in Canada for 2024





VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) today announced it ranked No. 56 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

We are thrilled to be ranked 9 in Canada and ranked 56 in North America for 2024. This award not only highlights the Company’s significant organic revenue growth, but also validates our business operations and key differentiators we have in the market. We are very excited for our “VSDHONE” products expansion and cash flow in the next 12 months. We continue pushing for growth, profitability and capital market exposure.”

“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%. For the full list of winners and their growth rates please refer to Deloitte’s official release and the Deloitte website.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2,500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight though its medical network has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in all 50 states.

