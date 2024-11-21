Mortuary Bags Industry Analysis Report, 2025-2030 - Rising Mortality Rates and Recent Advancements in Mortuary Bags Driving the Global Market to Exceed $4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Bags Market by Material Type, Size, End Use - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mortuary Bags Market grew from USD 1.53 billion in 2023 to USD 1.75 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.81%, reaching USD 4.03 billion by 2030.

The report provides a detailed overview of the mortuary bags market, exploring several key areas:

A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.

The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.

In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.

A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.

Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.





Market growth is influenced by increasing demand due to rising mortality rates, the prevalence of infectious diseases, and heightened awareness of health and safety regulations. Technological advancements like antimicrobial liners and eco-friendly biodegradable materials also present growth opportunities, as they cater to the evolving preferences for environmentally sustainable solutions.

On the challenging side, fluctuating raw material prices and logistical issues can hinder market expansion. Moreover, regional cultural and religious practices might impact product acceptance and usage. Innovative strides can focus on biodegradable materials, enhancing bag durability without environmental trade-offs, and improving manufacturing technologies for cost reduction and efficiency.

Potential opportunities lie in emerging markets with increasing health and safety investments and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Businesses should prioritize R&D in product differentiation, focusing on materials and usability improvements. Partnerships with healthcare providers and emergency services can also streamline distribution channels.

The mortuary bags market exhibits a blend of steady demand with peaks during health crises, necessitating a responsive and adaptive market strategy that anticipates and efficiently handles demand surges. By embracing sustainability and leveraging cutting-edge materials, businesses can navigate the complexities of the market while capitalizing on emerging opportunities.



Mortuary Bags Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Road Accidents and the Rising Prevalence of Epidemics and Pandemics Need for Infection Prevention and Control for the Safe Management of a Dead Body

Market Restraints Increasing Concern of Environmental Degradation

Market Opportunities Recent Advancements in Mortuary Bags Increasing Collaborative Approach Among Market Players

Market Challenges Safety Issues Associated with Single Layer Mortuary Bags



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Mortuary Bags Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Affordable Funeral Supply, LLC

Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.

China Heaven Funeral Supplies Co. Ltd.

Classic Plastics Corporation

E.I.H.F. Isofroid SAS

Embalmers Supply Company

Extra Packaging, LLC

Ferno-Washington, Inc.

Hygeco Group

Jiangsu Rooe Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Kenya Funeral Supplies Ltd.

Mopec

Mortech Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Nutwell Logistics Limited

S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Shotton Group Pty. Ltd.

Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

Span Surgical Co.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Mortuary Bags Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Material Type Biodegradable LLDP Non-Woven Fabric Nylon PEVA Polyester Polyethylene PVA PVC

Size Adult Bags Child/Infant Bags Heavy Duty and Bariatric Bags

End Use Hospital Mortuary Public Sector



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?

Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?

How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmbmra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment