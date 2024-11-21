Global Monofilament Market Demand Driven By Expanding Applications in Healthcare, Fishing, And Industrial Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The monofilament market, valued at USD 2,587.4 million in 2024, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, reaching USD 4,242.4 million by 2034. Monofilament, a single continuous strand of synthetic fiber, is widely used in industries such as healthcare, fishing, textiles, and agriculture. Its durability, lightweight nature, and resistance to chemicals make it indispensable in various applications.

Demand for monofilaments is primarily driven by their increasing application in medical sutures, fishing lines, industrial textiles, and agriculture. The healthcare sector accounts for a significant portion of the market, with monofilaments used extensively in surgical sutures and catheter components due to their strength and biocompatibility.

In the fishing industry, the material’s tensile strength and resistance to abrasion make it a preferred choice for fishing lines and nets. Additionally, advancements in agriculture and industrial textiles are propelling demand for high-performance monofilaments for nets, ropes, and technical fabrics.

"The monofilament market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, driven by increasing adoption in healthcare, fishing, and industrial sectors. With sustainability taking center stage, the development of eco-friendly and innovative monofilament solutions will shape the competitive landscape and unlock new growth opportunities," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Monofilament Market Study

Market Growth: The global monofilament market is expected to grow by USD 1,655 million during the forecast period, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.1% .

The global monofilament market is expected to grow by USD 1,655 million during the forecast period, reflecting a robust CAGR of . Leading End-Use Sector: The healthcare industry is projected to dominate the market, with significant demand for surgical sutures and medical devices.

The is projected to dominate the market, with significant demand for surgical sutures and medical devices. Regional Insights: North America leads with 30.5% market share, driven by strong healthcare and fishing industries. Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, attributed to rapid industrialization and increased adoption in agriculture.

Materials Segment: Nylon and polyester monofilaments are projected to account for more than 60% of the market share , due to their versatility and durability.

Nylon and polyester monofilaments are projected to account for more than , due to their versatility and durability. Emerging Applications: The use of monofilaments in 3D printing and technical textiles is gaining traction, offering lucrative opportunities for market players.





To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/monofilament-market

Monofilament Market Future Trends

Increased Adoption in Medical Applications: With the healthcare industry prioritizing advanced materials, monofilaments are expected to witness significant demand for surgical tools, orthodontic wires, and catheter applications. Sustainability Focus: Growing environmental concerns are driving the development of eco-friendly monofilaments, including biodegradable and recyclable variants for applications in fishing and agriculture. Technological Advancements: Innovations in manufacturing techniques are enabling the production of finer and stronger monofilaments, enhancing their applications in industrial textiles and 3D printing. Growth in Emerging Economies: Countries in Asia and Africa are investing heavily in agriculture and aquaculture, boosting the demand for durable monofilaments in these regions.

Monofilament Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis

Parameter Details Market Value (2024) USD 2,587.4 million Market Value (2034) USD 4,242.4 million CAGR (2024–2034) 5.1 % Key Applications Healthcare, Fishing, Agriculture, Industrial Textiles Major Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa









Competitive Landscape in the Monofilament Market

The monofilament market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating through innovation and strategic expansion. Leading companies are focusing on enhancing their product portfolios and adopting sustainable practices to meet evolving consumer demands.

Key Players of the Monofilament Industry

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DuPont

The 3M Company

Solvay

Toray Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

SIKA AG

Perlon

Century Enka Limited

Anand Rayons Ltd.

United Raw Material Pte. Ltd.

DONGSUN SYNTHETIC FIBER

HAGIHARA INDUSTRIES INC.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Syntech

Magbros Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Key Players:

Toray Industries, Inc. : A leader in high-performance nylon and polyester monofilaments, focusing on technological advancements.

: A leader in high-performance nylon and polyester monofilaments, focusing on technological advancements. BASF SE : Specializes in eco-friendly monofilament solutions for agriculture and aquaculture.

: Specializes in eco-friendly monofilament solutions for agriculture and aquaculture. Plastifil SA : A prominent player in the European market, known for innovative fishing and industrial textile applications.

: A prominent player in the European market, known for innovative fishing and industrial textile applications. ABC Polymer Industries: A USA-based firm focusing on industrial-grade monofilaments.

Recent Developments

Toray Industries, Inc. launched a new line of biodegradable monofilaments targeting the fishing and agriculture sectors to address environmental concerns.

launched a new line of targeting the fishing and agriculture sectors to address environmental concerns. BASF SE expanded its production facility in Asia to meet the rising demand for monofilaments in industrial textiles and aquaculture.

expanded its production facility in Asia to meet the rising demand for monofilaments in industrial textiles and aquaculture. Plastifil SA partnered with leading fishing net manufacturers in Europe to supply high-durability monofilaments.

partnered with leading fishing net manufacturers in Europe to supply high-durability monofilaments. ABC Polymer Industries introduced advanced monofilaments designed for use in 3D printing and high-strength industrial applications.

Key Segments of the Monofilament Industry

By Resin Type:

The industry is segmented into nylon, polyester, polyolefins, and others. The polyester segment is further divided into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and others (PBT, PES, PLA, etc.). The polyolefins segment is further sub-segmented into High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polypropylene (PP), and other polyolefins.

By Tenacity:

The industry is divided into high tenacity, medium tenacity, and low tenacity.

By Application:

The industry is divided into fishing net, rope, slab/slan/sun shade net, mosquito net, tarpaulin/jumbo bags, woven sack, filtration mesh, automotive components, and others.

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the key regions covered in the report.

German Translation -

Der Monofilamentmarkt, der im Jahr 2024 auf 2.587,4 Mio. USD geschätzt wird, wird voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,1 % wachsen und bis 2034 4.242,4 Mio. USD erreichen. Monofilament, ein einzelner Endlosstrang aus synthetischen Fasern, wird häufig in Branchen wie dem Gesundheitswesen, der Fischerei, der Textilindustrie und der Landwirtschaft eingesetzt. Seine Langlebigkeit, sein geringes Gewicht und seine Beständigkeit gegen Chemikalien machen es in verschiedenen Anwendungen unverzichtbar.

Die Nachfrage nach Monofilamenten wird in erster Linie durch ihre zunehmende Anwendung in medizinischem Nahtmaterial, Angelschnüren, Industrietextilien und in der Landwirtschaft angetrieben. Der Gesundheitssektor macht einen bedeutenden Teil des Marktes aus, wobei Monofilamente aufgrund ihrer Festigkeit und Biokompatibilität in großem Umfang in chirurgischen Nähten und Katheterkomponenten verwendet werden.

In der Fischereiindustrie ist das Material aufgrund seiner Zugfestigkeit und Abriebfestigkeit die bevorzugte Wahl für Angelschnüre und -netze. Darüber hinaus treiben Fortschritte in der Landwirtschaft und bei Industrietextilien die Nachfrage nach Hochleistungsmonofilamenten für Netze, Seile und technische Gewebe an.

"Der Monofilament-Markt ist bereit für ein stetiges Wachstum in den nächsten zehn Jahren, angetrieben durch die zunehmende Akzeptanz im Gesundheitswesen, in der Fischerei und in der Industrie. Da Nachhaltigkeit im Mittelpunkt steht, wird die Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher und innovativer Monofilamentlösungen das Wettbewerbsumfeld prägen und neue Wachstumschancen erschließen", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Monofilament-Marktstudie

Marktwachstum: Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Monofilamentmarkt im Prognosezeitraum um 1.655 Mio. USD wachsen wird, was einer robusten CAGR von 5,1 % entspricht.

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Monofilamentmarkt im Prognosezeitraum um 1.655 Mio. USD wachsen wird, was einer robusten CAGR von entspricht. Führender Endverbrauchersektor: Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Gesundheitsbranche den Markt dominieren wird, mit einer erheblichen Nachfrage nach chirurgischem Nahtmaterial und Medizinprodukten.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass die den Markt dominieren wird, mit einer erheblichen Nachfrage nach chirurgischem Nahtmaterial und Medizinprodukten. Regionale Einblicke: Nordamerika ist mit einem Marktanteil von 30,5 % führend, was auf eine starke Gesundheits- und Fischereiindustrie zurückzuführen ist. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist bereit für das schnellste Wachstum, was auf die rasche Industrialisierung und die zunehmende Akzeptanz in der Landwirtschaft zurückzuführen ist.

Materialsegment: Nylon- und Polyester-Monofilamente werden aufgrund ihrer Vielseitigkeit und Haltbarkeit voraussichtlich mehr als 60 % des Marktanteils ausmachen.

Nylon- und Polyester-Monofilamente werden aufgrund ihrer Vielseitigkeit und Haltbarkeit voraussichtlich mehr als ausmachen. Neue Anwendungen: Der Einsatz von Monofilamenten im 3D-Druck und bei technischen Textilien gewinnt an Bedeutung und bietet lukrative Möglichkeiten für Marktteilnehmer.





Zukunftstrends auf dem Monofilament-Markt

1. Zunehmende Akzeptanz in medizinischen Anwendungen: Da die Gesundheitsbranche fortschrittlichen Materialien Vorrang einräumt, wird erwartet, dass Monofilamente eine erhebliche Nachfrage nach chirurgischen Instrumenten, kieferorthopädischen Drähten und Katheteranwendungen verzeichnen werden.

2. Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit: Wachsende Umweltbedenken treiben die Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Monofilamente voran, einschließlich biologisch abbaubarer und recycelbarer Varianten für Anwendungen in der Fischerei und Landwirtschaft.

3. Technologischer Fortschritt: Innovationen in den Herstellungstechniken ermöglichen die Herstellung von feineren und stärkeren Monofilamenten und verbessern deren Anwendungen in Industrietextilien und im 3D-Druck.

4. Wachstum in den Schwellenländern: Länder in Asien und Afrika investieren stark in Landwirtschaft und Aquakultur, was die Nachfrage nach langlebigen Monofilamenten in diesen Regionen ankurbelt.

Umfang des Monofilament-Marktberichts und regionale Analyse

Parameter Details Marktwert (2024) 2.587,4 Mio. USD Marktwert (2034) 4.242,4 Mio. USD CAGR (2024–2034) 5.1 % Wichtige Anwendungen Gesundheitswesen, Fischerei, Landwirtschaft, Industrietextilien Wichtige Regionen Nordamerika, Europa, Asien-Pazifik, Lateinamerika, Naher Osten und Afrika

Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Monofilament-Markt

Der Monofilamentmarkt ist hart umkämpft, wobei mehrere Hauptakteure durch Innovation und strategische Expansion dominieren. Führende Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf die Verbesserung ihres Produktportfolios und die Einführung nachhaltiger Praktiken, um den sich wandelnden Verbraucheranforderungen gerecht zu werden.

Hauptakteure der Monofilamentindustrie

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Dupont

Das Unternehmen 3M

Solvay

Toray Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

SIKA AG

Perlon

Century Enka GmbH

Anand Rayons GmbH

United Raw Material Pte. GmbH.

DONGSUN KUNSTFASER

HAGIHARA INDUSTRIES INC.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Syntech

Magbros Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Hauptakteure:

Toray Industries, Inc. : Ein führender Anbieter von Hochleistungs-Monofilamenten aus Nylon und Polyester, der sich auf technologische Fortschritte konzentriert.

: Ein führender Anbieter von Hochleistungs-Monofilamenten aus Nylon und Polyester, der sich auf technologische Fortschritte konzentriert. BASF SE: Spezialisiert auf umweltfreundliche Monofilament-Lösungen für Landwirtschaft und Aquakultur.

Spezialisiert auf umweltfreundliche Monofilament-Lösungen für Landwirtschaft und Aquakultur. Plastifil SA: Ein führender Akteur auf dem europäischen Markt, bekannt für innovative Anwendungen in der Fischerei und in der industriellen Textilindustrie.

Ein führender Akteur auf dem europäischen Markt, bekannt für innovative Anwendungen in der Fischerei und in der industriellen Textilindustrie. ABC Polymer Industries: Ein in den USA ansässiges Unternehmen, das sich auf Monofilamente in Industriequalität konzentriert.

Jüngste Entwicklungen

Toray Industries, Inc. eine neue Linie biologisch abbaubarer Monofilamente für den Fischerei- und Landwirtschaftssektor auf den Markt gebracht, um Umweltbelangen Rechnung zu tragen.

eine neue Linie für den Fischerei- und Landwirtschaftssektor auf den Markt gebracht, um Umweltbelangen Rechnung zu tragen. Die BASF SE hat ihre Produktionsstätte in Asien erweitert, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach Monofilamenten in der Industrietextil- und Aquakultur gerecht zu werden.

hat ihre Produktionsstätte in Asien erweitert, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach Monofilamenten in der Industrietextil- und Aquakultur gerecht zu werden. Plastifil SA hat sich mit führenden Herstellern von Fischernetzen in Europa zusammengetan, um hochbeständige Monofilamente zu liefern.

hat sich mit führenden Herstellern von Fischernetzen in Europa zusammengetan, um hochbeständige Monofilamente zu liefern. ABC Polymer Industries hat fortschrittliche Monofilamente eingeführt, die für den Einsatz im 3D-Druck und in hochfesten industriellen Anwendungen entwickelt wurden.

Schlüsselsegmente der Monofilamentindustrie

Nach Harztyp:

Die Branche ist in Nylon, Polyester, Polyolefine und andere unterteilt. Das Polyestersegment wird weiter unterteilt in Polyethylenterephthalat (PET) und andere (PBT, PES, PLA usw.). Das Segment Polyolefine ist weiter unterteilt in Polyethylen hoher Dichte (HDPE), Polyethylen niedriger Dichte (LDPE), lineares Polyethylen niedriger Dichte (LLDPE), Polypropylen (PP) und andere Polyolefine.

Von Tenacity:

Die Branche wird in hohe Zähigkeit, mittlere Zähigkeit und niedrige Zähigkeit unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Die Branche ist unterteilt in Fischernetze, Seile, Platten-/Slan-/Sonnenschutznetze, Moskitonetze, Planen-/Jumbo-Taschen, gewebte Säcke, Filternetze, Automobilkomponenten und andere.

Nach Region:

Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, der asiatisch-pazifische Raum, ASEAN, der Nahe Osten und Afrika (MEA) sind die wichtigsten Regionen, die in dem Bericht behandelt werden.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The global monochlorobenzene market is slated to reach USD 1,915.1 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 2,701.5 million by registering a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The Fluoropolymer Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at USD 18 billion by 2033. The adoption of fluoropolymer is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 1.7 Billion by 2023-end. Global demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% to USD 3.5 Billion in 2033.

The global acid-proof lining market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 12,313.08 million in 2033 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. The market is anticipated to reach USD 6,747.17 million by the end of 2023.

The worldwide lining market size is estimated to reach USD 4975.8 million in 2024. The industry is further set to grow at a CAGR of 4% through the forecast period. The sector is projected to attain a value of USD 7365.4 million by 2034.

Sales of acid chlorides are projected to rise at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of USD 3,903 Million by the end of 2032.

The thionyl chloride market size is projected to be worth USD 518.7 million in 2024 and USD 829.9 million by 2034. The industry is expected to experience revenue growth at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The global polyvinyl chloride market size is estimated to reach USD 70156.2 million in 2024. The industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period. The sector is projected to attain a value of USD 100115.7 million by 2034.

The ethylene dichloride market is set for significant expansion, with an anticipated valuation of USD 20,016.4 million by 2023. The market displays a considerable trend, featuring a CAGR of 3.7%, expected to endure until 2033.

The acid dyes market is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 1.5 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for acid dyes is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% to USD 2.6 billion in 2033

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube