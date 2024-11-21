In-dash Navigation System Market to surpass $25.1 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The in-dash navigation system market valuation is predicted to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is fueled by the rising demand for advanced infotainment systems, as drivers increasingly prefer integrated, connected driving experiences. Modern in-dash systems blend navigation, entertainment, communication, and vehicle diagnostics into a seamless package, providing real-time route guidance, hands-free control, and smooth smartphone connectivity.

Technological innovations such as 3D maps, augmented reality (AR), and AI-driven features enhance navigation precision and overall user experience. The growing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles further supports market expansion, as these vehicles rely on in-dash navigation to optimize routes, manage charging stations, and support autonomous driving capabilities.

The in-dash navigation system market from the market is segmented by components, including display units, control modules, antenna modules, and wiring harnesses. In 2023, display units held over 35% of the market share, a figure expected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2032. Display units have evolved into high-definition, touch-enabled interfaces that integrate navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information. Consumers’ preference for high-quality infotainment systems has driven demand for advanced display technologies with larger screens, enhanced resolution, and features like multi-touch and gesture controls, making them essential in today’s vehicles.

In terms of sales channels, the market is split into OEM and aftermarket segments. In 2023, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) dominated with an 87.7% market share. OEMs hold an advantage in this market by integrating navigation systems directly into new vehicles during production, offering consumers a seamless experience with systems optimized for performance and safety. These built-in solutions are tailored to work flawlessly with the vehicle’s entertainment and diagnostic systems, ensuring a cohesive, reliable user experience.

The U.S. remains a key in-dash navigation system market accounting for 75% of the revenue share in 2023. The U.S. automotive sector is highly advanced, with strong demand for connected vehicle technologies that enhance safety, convenience, and connectivity. Leading manufacturers in the country are heavily invested in research and development to integrate the latest navigation solutions. The extensive road network and prevalence of long-distance travel in the U.S. further drive reliance on these systems, as consumers prioritize efficient route planning and real-time traffic updates.

