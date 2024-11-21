Philippines Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024, Featuring PLDT, Globe, ABS-CBN, SKY and Cignal

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the Philippines today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the Philippines will grow at a CAGR of 1.1%, driven by growth in the fixed broadband and slow but steady growth in mobile broadband revenues. Mobile data service revenue will grow, albeit marginally supported by continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions, particularly on 4G/5G networks and steady rise in consumption of data services. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2023-2028, driven by strong growth in FTTH and fixed wireless subscriptions.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in the Philippines.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights:

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the Philippines will grow at a CAGR of 1.1%, driven by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow, albeit marginally supported by continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions, particularly on 4G/5G networks and steady rise in consumption of data services.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2023-2028, driven by strong growth in FTTH and fixed wireless subscriptions.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in the Philippines.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook."

Company Coverage:

PLDT

Globe

ABS-CBN

SKY

Cignal

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c13cse

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.