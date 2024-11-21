Unique Device Identification (UDI) and Labelling for Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: December 5, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unique Device Identification (UDI) and Labelling for Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an introduction to these regulatory requirements as they relate to the labelling of medical devices and how manufacturers may demonstrate compliance.

The information supplied with medical devices, both on their labels and in any accompanying Instructions for Use form part of the device itself and are critical to the safety and performance of the device and to compliance with regulatory requirements. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for labelling and the provision of Instructions for Use.

These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects of the products, and the requirements for clear and unambiguous information to be supplied to clinicians, patients and other users. Evidence of labelling which includes all required information is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards, regulations and guidance documents on:

Information to be supplied by the manufacturer;

Symbols to be used with information to be supplied by the manufacturer;

Unique Device Identifiers (UDIs); and

Use of electronic labelling

Benefits of Attending

Gain an overview of the information that needs to be supplied with medical devices

Understand how the use of symbols can overcome language and translation barriers

Learn the regulatory requirements for use of UDIs in the UK, EU and USA

Gain an awareness of the ways in which information can be provided to customers

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Agenda:



Labels and IFUs

What is a label?

Regulatory requirements for product labels in the UK, EU and USA

Managing labelling with an ISO 13485 quality management system

Use of symbols on labels and IFUs

Requirements for translation of label information

Electronic labelling

Marketing literature

When do you need an IFU?

Labels and IFUs (continued)

Information to be provided with a medical device

Validation of labelling systems

Chemical indicators and the ISO 11140 standard

UDIs and Barcodes

Regulatory requirements for barcoding in the UK, EU and USA

Basic UDIs, GMNs and GTINs

UDI carriers, Human Readable Information and UDI databases

Eudamed and its use within the EU

