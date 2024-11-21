Construction and Automotive Surge Propel BENELUX Power Tool Market to Projected USD 1,944.8 Million by 2034 with 5.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the power tool industry in the BENELUX region, comprising Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, is poised for significant growth over the next decade. According to recent market analyses, the sector is projected to expand at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is expected to increase from USD 1,176.5 Million in 2024 to approximately USD 1,944.8 Million by 2034.

Bright Prospects: Growth of Power Tools Adoption in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg

The BENELUX power tool market is benefiting from several key trends and drivers that are expected to fuel its growth. One of the primary factors is the increasing demand for industrial tools, particularly in the construction sector. As infrastructure projects ramp up across these countries, there is a heightened need for reliable and efficient power tools that can meet the rigorous demands of modern construction practices.

Additionally, the expansion of the automotive industry within the region has contributed significantly to power tool sales. With rising automotive production and sales, there is a growing requirement for specialized tools that enhance productivity and precision in manufacturing processes.

Development of Multi-Purpose Products and Their Accessories:

Another noteworthy trend is the development of multi-purpose power tools and their accessories. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on creating versatile tools that can perform a variety of functions, catering to both professional users and DIY enthusiasts. This trend not only enhances user convenience but also drives sales as consumers seek to maximize their investment in power tools.

The introduction of innovative features such as cordless operation, digital controls, and smart technology integration has made power tools more appealing. These advancements allow users greater flexibility and efficiency, which are crucial in both industrial applications and home improvement projects.

Growth Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the BENELUX power tool market:

Increasing Demand for Industrial Tools : The construction industry is experiencing a surge in demand for robust and efficient power tools that can withstand heavy use.

: The construction industry is experiencing a surge in demand for robust and efficient power tools that can withstand heavy use. Rising Automotive Sales : The automotive sector's growth necessitates advanced tools for assembly and maintenance, further propelling market expansion.

: The automotive sector's growth necessitates advanced tools for assembly and maintenance, further propelling market expansion. Technological Advancements : Innovations in battery technology, particularly lithium-ion batteries, have led to the popularity of cordless tools, enhancing mobility and ease of use.

: Innovations in battery technology, particularly lithium-ion batteries, have led to the popularity of cordless tools, enhancing mobility and ease of use. E-commerce Growth: The rise of online sales channels has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of power tools, increasing overall market penetration.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Market Size Growth: The BENELUX power tools sales are set to grow from USD 1,176.5 Million in 2024 to USD 1,944.8 Million by 2034. CAGR Projection: A steady CAGR of 5.2% is anticipated over the forecast period. Sector Drivers: Key growth drivers include increasing demand in construction and automotive sectors, technological advancements in tool design, and a growing preference for e-commerce platforms.





“The BENELUX region's commitment to sustainability will also play a crucial role in shaping the future of the power tool market. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there will be an increased focus on eco-friendly products that minimize carbon footprints while maximizing performance. Companies that innovate with sustainable practices are likely to gain a competitive edge.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Insights:

The BENELUX region presents unique opportunities for power tool manufacturers due to its strategic location in Europe and its robust economic environment. The region's strong manufacturing base supports both domestic production and importation of advanced power tools from global leaders. As companies adapt their strategies to meet local demands while also leveraging e-commerce channels for distribution, they are likely to capture greater market share.





Key Players Operating in the Market:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc

Apex Tool Group

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Hilti Corporation

Makita Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Metabo AG

Ingersoll Rand, Inc

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd

FERM

AEG power tools

Festool

ITW

Snap-on Incorporated

BENELUX Power Tool Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Drilling Tools Angle Drill Diamond Core Drill High-Speed Drill 2-Speed Drill Percussion Drill

Wrenches Impact Wrench Shear Wrench Angle Impact Wrench Ratchet Wrench

Hammers Rotary Hammer Combination Hammer Hammer Drill Demolition Hammer

Cutters Angle Cutter Metal Cutter Threaded Cutter Multi Cutter

Polishers Orbit Polisher Stone Polisher Sander Polisher

Planers Woodworking Planer Concrete Planer

Sanders Belt Sander Wheel Sander Finishing Sander Random Orbit Sander Drywall Sander

Saws Miter Saw Table Saw Circular Saw Plunge Cut Saw Jig Saw Recipro Saw Band Saw Chain Saw Pole Saw Other Saws

Nailers

Trimmers

Routers

Impact Drivers

Hole Punchers/Punch Tools

Grease Guns

Heat Guns

Adhesive/Caulking Guns

Rivet Guns

Mixers

Metal Shears

Cut-Out Tools

Screwdrivers & Screwguns

Oscillating Tools



By Base Materials:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Others

By Technologies:

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Li-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Others

Pneumatic Tools

Hydraulic Tools



By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By End User:

Construction

Manufacturing

Metalworking

Woodworking

Automotive

Other Industries

DIY/Home Improvement

Maintenance and Repair

By Region:

Belgium

Netherlands

Luxembourg



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

French Translation:

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le secteur des outils électriques dans la région du BENELUX, qui comprend la Belgique, les Pays-Bas et le Luxembourg, est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie. Selon des analyses de marché récentes, le secteur devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 5,2 % entre 2024 et 2034. La taille du marché devrait passer de 1 176,5 millions USD en 2024 à environ 1 944,8 millions USD en 2034.

Perspectives prometteuses : croissance de l’adoption des outils électriques en Belgique, aux Pays-Bas et au Luxembourg

Le marché des outils électriques du BENELUX bénéficie de plusieurs tendances et facteurs clés qui devraient alimenter sa croissance. L'un des principaux facteurs est la demande croissante d'outils industriels , en particulier dans le secteur de la construction. Alors que les projets d'infrastructure se multiplient dans ces pays, il existe un besoin accru d' outils électriques fiables et efficaces capables de répondre aux exigences rigoureuses des pratiques de construction modernes.

En outre, l'expansion de l'industrie automobile dans la région a contribué de manière significative aux ventes d'outils électriques. Avec l'augmentation de la production et des ventes automobiles, il existe un besoin croissant d'outils spécialisés qui améliorent la productivité et la précision des processus de fabrication.

Développement de produits multi-usages et de leurs accessoires :

Une autre tendance notable est le développement d' outils électriques polyvalents et de leurs accessoires. Les fabricants se concentrent de plus en plus sur la création d'outils polyvalents capables d'exécuter une variété de fonctions, s'adressant à la fois aux utilisateurs professionnels et aux bricoleurs. Cette tendance améliore non seulement le confort d'utilisation, mais stimule également les ventes, car les consommateurs cherchent à maximiser leur investissement dans les outils électriques.

L'introduction de fonctionnalités innovantes telles que le fonctionnement sans fil , les commandes numériques et l'intégration de technologies intelligentes a rendu les outils électriques plus attrayants. Ces avancées offrent aux utilisateurs une plus grande flexibilité et une plus grande efficacité, ce qui est essentiel dans les applications industrielles et les projets de rénovation domiciliaire.

Moteurs de croissance :

Plusieurs facteurs stimulent la croissance du marché des outils électriques au BENELUX :

Demande croissante d’outils industriels : Le secteur de la construction connaît une forte demande d’outils électriques robustes et efficaces, capables de résister à une utilisation intensive.

: Le secteur de la construction connaît une forte demande d’outils électriques robustes et efficaces, capables de résister à une utilisation intensive. Hausse des ventes automobiles : La croissance du secteur automobile nécessite des outils avancés pour l'assemblage et la maintenance, propulsant davantage l'expansion du marché.

: La croissance du secteur automobile nécessite des outils avancés pour l'assemblage et la maintenance, propulsant davantage l'expansion du marché. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans la technologie des batteries , en particulier les batteries lithium-ion, ont conduit à la popularité des outils sans fil, améliorant la mobilité et la facilité d’utilisation.

: Les innovations dans la technologie des batteries , en particulier les batteries lithium-ion, ont conduit à la popularité des outils sans fil, améliorant la mobilité et la facilité d’utilisation. Croissance du commerce électronique : L’essor des canaux de vente en ligne a permis aux consommateurs d’accéder plus facilement à une large gamme d’outils électriques, augmentant ainsi la pénétration globale du marché.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport :

Croissance de la taille du marché : Les ventes d'outils électriques au BENELUX devraient passer de 1 176,5 millions USD en 2024 à 1 944,8 millions USD en 2034. Projection du TCAC : Un TCAC stable de 5,2 % est prévu au cours de la période de prévision. Facteurs de croissance sectoriels : Les principaux facteurs de croissance comprennent la demande croissante dans les secteurs de la construction et de l’automobile, les avancées technologiques dans la conception des outils et une préférence croissante pour les plateformes de commerce électronique.





« L'engagement de la région du BENELUX en faveur du développement durable jouera également un rôle crucial dans l'avenir du marché des outils électriques. Les consommateurs devenant de plus en plus soucieux de l'environnement, l'accent sera mis de plus en plus sur les produits respectueux de l'environnement qui minimisent l'empreinte carbone tout en maximisant les performances. Les entreprises qui innovent avec des pratiques durables sont susceptibles d'acquérir un avantage concurrentiel », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Perspectives régionales :

La région du BENELUX présente des opportunités uniques pour les fabricants d'outils électriques en raison de sa situation stratégique en Europe et de son environnement économique robuste. La forte base industrielle de la région soutient à la fois la production nationale et l'importation d'outils électriques de pointe en provenance des leaders mondiaux. À mesure que les entreprises adaptent leurs stratégies pour répondre aux demandes locales tout en tirant parti des canaux de commerce électronique pour la distribution, elles sont susceptibles de conquérir une plus grande part de marché.

Principaux acteurs opérant sur le marché :

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc

Groupe d'outils Apex

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Société Hilti

Société Makita

Société Panasonic

Société Kyocera

Metabo SA

Ingersoll Rand, Inc

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

FERME

Outils électriques AEG

Festool

C'est vrai

Snap-on Incorporated

Analyse de la segmentation du marché des outils électriques au BENELUX :

Par type de produit :

Outils de forage Perceuse d'angle Foret à diamant Perceuse à grande vitesse Perceuse à 2 vitesses Perceuse à percussion

Clés Clé à chocs Clé à cisaillement Clé à chocs d'angle Clé à cliquet

Marteaux Marteau perforateur Marteau combiné Perceuse à percussion Marteau de démolition

Fraises Coupe-angle Coupeur de métal Coupe-fil Coupeur multiple

Polisseuses Polisseuse orbitale Polisseuse à pierre Ponceuse Polisseuse

Raboteuses Raboteuse à bois Raboteuse à béton

Sanders Ponceuse à bande Ponceuse à roue Ponceuse de finition Ponceuse orbitale aléatoire Ponceuse pour cloisons sèches

Scies Scie à onglet Scie circulaire à table Scie circulaire Scie plongeante Scie sauteuse Scie alternative Scie à ruban Tronçonneuse Scie à perche Autres scies

Cloueuses

Tondeuses

Routeurs

Visseuses à chocs

Perforateurs/Outils de perforation

Pistolets à graisse

Pistolets à air chaud

Pistolets à colle/à calfeutrer

Pistolets à rivets

Mélangeurs

Cisailles à métaux

Outils de découpe

Tournevis et visseuses

Outils oscillants



Par matériaux de base :

Polyéthylène

Polypropylène

Polyamide

Autres

Par technologies :

Filaire électrique

Électrique sans fil

Batterie Li-Ion

Batterie au plomb-acide

Autres

Outils pneumatiques

Outils hydrauliques



Par canal de vente :

Ventes en ligne

Ventes hors ligne

Par l'utilisateur final :

Construction

Fabrication

Travail des métaux

Travail du bois

Automobile

Autres industries

Bricolage/Amélioration de l'habitat

Entretien et réparation

Par région :

Belgique

Pays-Bas

Luxembourg



À propos de Future Market Insights (FMI) – Automatisation industrielle

La division d'automatisation industrielle de Future Market Insights (FMI) propose une approche novatrice et une perspective innovante dans l'analyse du marché de l'automatisation industrielle. Une couverture complète des machines d'équipement, portables, de processus, de construction, industrielles et à usage spécial dans l'ensemble du secteur manufacturier et une analyse distinctive de la base installée, des consommables, du remplacement et de la matrice USP-fonctionnalité-application font de nous une voix pionnière dans l'industrie. Nous sommes des associés privilégiés des acteurs de l'industrie et des partenaires de distribution établis et en devenir lorsqu'il s'agit de maintenir, de développer et d'identifier de nouvelles perspectives de revenus.

