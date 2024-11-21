Thermal Printing Market Forecast to Exceed $58.5 Billion by 2030 - Global and Country-Level Growth Analysis for Barcode, Card, Kiosk & Ticket, Point of Sale Receipt, and RFID Printing Applications

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Printing Market by Printer Type, Format Type, Connectivity, Application, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thermal Printing Market grew from USD 40.88 billion in 2023 to USD 42.96 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.27%, reaching USD 58.59 billion by 2030. This report provides a detailed overview of the thermal printing market, exploring several key areas:

A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.

The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.

In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.

A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.

Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.





Market growth is influenced by technological advancements such as RFID, the expansion of the retail sector, and a surge in online shopping requiring efficient inventory management systems. Opportunities are abundant in developing smart labels and shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable printing technologies. Companies can leverage these by investing in greener thermal papers and printers, and IoT-enabled functionalities.

However, challenges include strict regulatory requirements, the high initial cost of thermal printers, and competition from alternative printing technologies like inkjet and laser. Yet, innovations in chemical coatings of thermal papers and the development of printers with better energy efficiency present areas ripe for exploration. Businesses should focus on research into sustainable thermal paper coatings and develop cost-effective, versatile printers that address the growing demands and regulatory standards for reducing carbon footprints.

Despite these hurdles, the thermal printing market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing attention on efficiency and cost-effectiveness in record management. Through robust R&D and timely adaptation to market demands, businesses can sustain growth and strengthen their market position amid evolving trends. The nature of the market remains competitive but promising, offering ample avenues for technological innovation and strategic expansion.



Thermal Printing Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Exponential growth of the retail & eCommerce industry Rising adoption of RFID technology and point-of-sale systems Growing concerns associated with product safety and counterfeit

Market Restraints Need for frequent maintenance and upgradation

Market Opportunities Technological advancements in thermal printing systems Emerging use of thermal printers for customized and on-demand printing

Market Challenges Thermal print quality and speed limitations



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Thermal Printing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Printer Type Direct Thermal Printer Thermal Transfer Printer

Format Type Desktop Format Industrial Format Mobile Format

Connectivity Wired Wireless

Application Barcode Printing Card Printing Kiosk & Ticket Printing Point of Sale Receipt Printing RFID Printing

End-user Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Transportation Travel & Hospitality



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?

Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?

How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

