Real Matters Chair Jason Smith to Retire from Board of Directors at 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters” or the “Company”), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, today announced that its founder and Chair, Jason Smith, will retire as Chair of Real Matters and from the Company’s Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) in February 2025. Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair Garry M. Foster will become Board Chair following the 2025 AGM. Mr. Foster has been a Director of Real Matters since 2016 and was appointed Lead Independent Director in 2020.

“The last 20 years with Real Matters have been an incredible journey for me, both professionally and personally. I want to express my gratitude to the team at Real Matters, as well as our Board and advisors, for their dedication, support and passion for our business. Together, we brought innovation and efficiencies to a segment of the mortgage lending industry where we knew there was a great opportunity for improvement, growing the company into one of the largest independent appraisal and title providers in the U.S. Our success is a testament to the immense talent in this country and demonstrates that Canadian companies can emerge as technology leaders on the global stage,” said Jason Smith. “I have great confidence in Brian and our tenured management team to continue executing the Company’s strategy and commitment to building long-term value. I look forward to supporting Real Matters’ continued success as a shareholder.”

“Jason is a true innovator and visionary. It has been a privilege to serve on the Board alongside him and to witness the company’s growth and evolution from a private to a public company under his leadership and strategic direction,” said Real Matters incoming Chair Garry Foster. “The Board extends its deep appreciation for Jason’s significant contributions, and we wish him the best for his journey ahead,” added Foster.

“Jason has been an invaluable sounding board, and we’ve worked closely together over the last five years to ensure that we have a smooth transition in leadership as his role evolved from founder and CEO to Board Chair. His energy and passion for the business remain deeply ingrained in our culture, and we look forward to carrying on his legacy,” said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang.

Jason Smith was appointed Chair of Real Matters in November 2023 after serving as the Company’s Executive Chairman from 2020 to 2023, and its Chief Executive Officer and a Director since founding the Company in 2004. Under his leadership, Real Matters disrupted the North American appraisal industry and became one of the largest providers of residential real estate appraisals in the United States. Under Mr. Smith’s leadership, the Company raised more than $200 million as a private company and completed five acquisitions leading up to Real Matters’ initial public offering in May 2017.

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

Lyne Beauregard

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Real Matters

lbeauregard@realmatters.com

416.994.5930