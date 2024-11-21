Atlas Names Giuseppe Robbiano as Chief Information Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, has announced Giuseppe Robbiano as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

With more than 25 years of experience, he will oversee Atlas’ information technology (IT) strategy.

“Giuseppe’s leadership and knowledge will be critical as our company grows and continues to innovate,” says Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “His vision and expertise will help enhance our IT infrastructure and set the pace as we turn to technology, more than ever before, to delight our clients.”

Robbiano has a background in information systems analysis, design, development and implementation, and data analytics and cybersecurity. He’s led global teams through transitions to unified company platforms and comes to Atlas after serving as vice president of IT at Cooper Machinery Services, an industrial equipment supplier offering parts, services and repairs.

“Atlas is known for its agile client response, and a robust IT architecture will further advance our ability to deliver exceptional service,” says Robbiano. “I’m excited to join the Atlas team.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Media Contact:

Jamie Myers

337-234-8777

Jamie.myers@oneatlas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf4ad107-d974-481f-b4c2-c8bff48822c5