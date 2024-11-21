Cerence Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

  • Q4 Revenue exceeds high end of guidance; positive cash flow from operations of $6.1 million
  • Transformation plan on track to deliver net annualized cost savings of $35-$40 million
  • Initial FY25 revenue guidance of $236 to $247 million
  • Record high of 22 platform launches in FY24, including 6 for generative AI solutions and 4 in Q4

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Results Summary (1,2)
(in millions, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
GAAP revenue  $54.8   $80.8   $331.5   $294.5 
GAAP gross margin   63.7%   71.5%   73.7%   67.7%
Non-GAAP gross margin   64.9%   72.9%   74.5%   69.1%
GAAP operating margin(3)   -35.1%   4.8%   -174.9%   -9.2%
Non-GAAP operating margin   -7.2%   17.8%   21.8%   10.8%
GAAP net loss(3)  $(20.4)  $(11.6)  $(588.1)  $(56.3)
GAAP net loss margin(3)   -37.3%   -14.3%   -177.4%   -19.1%
Non-GAAP net (loss) income  $(3.0)  $3.8   $56.1   $14.6 
Adjusted EBITDA  $(1.9)  $16.6   $80.6   $41.5 
Adjusted EBITDA margin   -3.5%   20.5%   24.3%   14.1%
GAAP net loss per share - diluted(3)  $(0.49)  $(0.29)  $(14.12)  $(1.40)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted  $(0.07)  $0.09   $1.23   $0.36 


(1)As previously disclosed, Q1FY24 revenue includes the non-cash revenue associated with the Toyota “Legacy” contract and related impacts totaling $86.6M.
(2)Please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
(3)Includes a Goodwill impairment charge of $252M in Q2FY24 and $357M in Q3FY24.


Brian Krzanich, Chief Executive Officer of Cerence, commented, “The automotive industry is experiencing rapid transformation, and I am excited to have joined Cerence at this pivotal moment. We finished the fiscal year strong, with revenue exceeding the high end of our guidance.”

Krzanich continued, “Throughout the course of the year, we gained critical momentum for our generative AI- and large language model-based solutions, with six generative AI program launches with leading automakers in fiscal 2024. As we work to advance and roll-out our next-gen roadmap, I look forward to leading the team toward our goals of increased efficiency and a high level of customer satisfaction, setting us up for anticipated sustainable, profitable growth in the years ahead.”

Cerence Key Performance Indicators
To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:

 Key Performance Indicator1Q4FY24 
   
 Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM)52% 
 Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped2 (TTM over prior year TTM)16% 
 Change in Adjusted Total Billings (TTM over prior year TTM)31% 
(1)Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” section included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definitions and our use of key performance indicators.
(2)Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production increased 1% over the same time period ended on September 30, 2024.
(3)Change in Adjusted total billings YoY (TTM): The year over year change in total billings adjusted to exclude Professional Services, prepay billings and adjusted for prepay consumption.


First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook

For the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, revenue is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $50 million. GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($26) million to ($23) million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of ($9) million to ($6) million.

For the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $236 million to $247 million which includes an estimated $20 million of fixed contracts at the mid-point of guidance. GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($40) million to ($29) million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $26 million.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs.

Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during the earnings call.

Cerence Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by registering here.

Webcast access will also be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting the company’s website 90 minutes following the conference call at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition; expected growth and profitability; outlook; transformation plans and cost efficiency initiatives, including the estimated net annualized cost savings; strategy; opportunities; business, industry and market trends; strategy regarding fixed contracts and its impact on financial results; backlog; revenue visibility; revenue timing and mix; demand for Cerence products; innovation and new product offerings, including AI technology; expected benefits of technology partnerships; and management’s future expectations, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, goals, objectives, targets, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain and semiconductor shortage, or the global economy more generally; automotive production delays; changes in customer forecasts; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses; the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; our inability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our inability to deliver improved financial results from process optimization efforts and cost reduction actions; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; the impact on our business of the transition to a lower level of fixed contracts, including the failure to achieve such a transition; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the cancellation or postponement of existing contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; our strategies to increase cloud offerings and deploy generative AI and large language models (LLMs); the inability to expand into adjacent markets; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel, including the transition to our new Chief Executive Officer; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; fluctuating currency rates and interest rates; inflation; restrictions on our current and future operations under the terms of our debt, the use of cash to service our debt; and our inability to generate sufficient cash from our operations; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.

Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.

Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs.

Restructuring and other costs, net.
Restructuring and other costs, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, consulting costs relating to our transformation initiatives, costs for consolidating duplicate facilities, third-party fees relating to the modification of our convertible debt, and the release of a pre-acquisition contingency.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.
We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-cash expenses.
We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:

i)Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.
ii)Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.

Other expenses.
We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.

Adjustments to income tax provision.
Adjustments to our GAAP income tax provision to arrive at non-GAAP net income is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.

Key Performance Indicators

We believe that providing key performance indicators (“KPIs”) allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended September 30, 2024, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:

  • Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology: The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.
  • Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped: The year-over-year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.
  • Change in Adjusted total billings YoY (TTM): The year over year change in total billings excluding Professional Services, prepay billings and adjusted for prepay consumption.

____________

See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

CERENCE INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues:            
License $25,341  $43,105  $124,746  $145,159 
Connected service  12,088   19,168   133,444   75,071 
Professional service  17,376   18,491   73,314   74,245 
    Total revenues  54,805   80,764   331,504   294,475 
Cost of revenues:            
License  1,257   2,356   6,060   8,522 
Connected service  6,407   4,777   24,787   22,995 
Professional service  12,246   15,791   56,282   63,232 
Amortization of intangible assets  -   104   103   414 
    Total cost of revenues  19,910   23,028   87,232   95,163 
Gross profit  34,895   57,736   244,272   199,312 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  25,227   35,143   121,563   123,333 
Sales and marketing  4,827   5,848   21,725   27,504 
General and administrative  13,185   11,450   52,468   57,903 
Amortization of intangible assets  553   557   2,203   5,854 
Restructuring and other costs, net  10,331   842   17,077   11,917 
Goodwill impairment        609,172    
    Total operating expenses  54,123   53,840   824,208   226,511 
(Loss) income from operations  (19,228)  3,896   (579,936)  (27,199)
Interest income  1,444   1,231   5,353   4,471 
Interest expense  (3,102)  (3,132)  (12,553)  (14,769)
Other income (expense), net  503   (1,649)  2,526   1,108 
(Loss) income before income taxes  (20,383)  346   (584,610)  (36,389)
Provision for income taxes  33   11,898   3,468   19,865 
Net loss $(20,416) $(11,552) $(588,078) $(56,254)
Net loss per share:            
Basic  (0.49)  (0.29)  (14.12)  (1.40)
Diluted  (0.49)  (0.29)  (14.12)  (1.40)
Weighted-average common share outstanding:            
Basic  41,866   40,357   41,642   40,215 
Diluted  41,866   40,357   41,642   40,215 



CERENCE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $121,485  $101,154 
Marketable securities  5,502   9,211 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,613 and $4,044 at September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively  62,755   61,270 
Deferred costs  5,286   6,935 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  70,481   47,157 
    Total current assets  265,509   225,727 
Long-term marketable securities  3,453   10,607 
Property and equipment, net  30,139   34,013 
Deferred costs  18,051   20,299 
Operating lease right of use assets  12,879   11,961 
Goodwill  296,858   900,342 
Intangible assets, net  1,706   3,875 
Deferred tax assets  51,398   46,601 
Other assets  22,365   44,165 
    Total assets $702,358  $1,297,590 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $3,959  $16,873 
Deferred revenue  52,822   77,068 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  4,528   5,434 
Short-term debt  87,094   - 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  68,405   48,718 
    Total current liabilities  216,808   148,093 
Long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance costs  194,812   275,951 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  114,354   145,531 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  8,803   7,947 
Other liabilities  26,484   25,193 
    Total liabilities  561,261   602,715 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024; 41,924 and 40,423 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively  419   404 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (25,912)  (27,966)
Additional paid-in capital  1,088,330   1,056,099 
Accumulated deficit  (921,740)  (333,662)
    Total stockholders' equity  141,097   694,875 
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $702,358  $1,297,590 



CERENCE INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Twelve Months Ended 
  September 30, 
  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(588,078) $(56,254)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:      
Depreciation and amortization  10,630   16,038 
Provision for credit loss reserve  3,545   3,626 
Stock-based compensation  23,673   40,766 
Non-cash interest expense  6,060   2,914 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   1,333 
Deferred tax (benefit) provision  (4,658)  7,597 
Goodwill impairment  609,172   - 
Unrealized foreign currency transaction gains  (1,454)  (3,393)
Other  (68)  (3,388)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
    Accounts receivable  11,760   (16,964)
    Prepaid expenses and other assets  (12,466)  28,192 
    Deferred costs  4,801   3,194 
    Accounts payable  (12,555)  5,774 
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities  27,874   (408)
    Deferred revenue  (61,040)  (21,529)
Net cash provided by operating activities  17,196   7,498 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures  (4,996)  (5,124)
Purchases of marketable securities  -   (18,025)
Sale and maturities of marketable securities  11,112   30,324 
Other investing activities  (1,737)  (1,355)
Net cash provided by investing activities  4,379   5,820 
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility  -   24,700 
Payments of revolver credit facility  -   (24,700)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount  -   210,000 
Payments for long-term debt issuance costs  (419)  (17,176)
Principal payments of long-term debt  -   (198,438)
Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards  (9,865)  (4,894)
Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease  (392)  (451)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock  10,901   5,625 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  225   (5,334)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (1,469)  (1,677)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  20,331   6,307 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  101,154   94,847 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $121,485  $101,154 



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited - in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
GAAP revenue $54,805  $80,764  $331,504  $294,475 
             
GAAP gross profit $34,895  $57,736  $244,272  $199,312 
Stock-based compensation  685   1,004   2,633   3,703 
Amortization of intangible assets  -   104   103   414 
Non-GAAP gross profit $35,580  $58,844  $247,008  $203,429 
GAAP gross margin  63.7%  71.5%  73.7%  67.7%
Non-GAAP gross margin  64.9%  72.9%  74.5%  69.1%
             
GAAP operating (loss) income $(19,228) $3,896  $(579,936) $(27,199)
Stock-based compensation  4,382   8,965   23,673   40,766 
Amortization of intangible assets  553   661   2,306   6,268 
Restructuring and other costs, net  10,331   842   17,077   11,917 
Goodwill impairment  -   -   609,172   - 
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $(3,962) $14,364  $72,292  $31,752 
GAAP operating margin  -35.1%  4.8%  -174.9%  -9.2%
Non-GAAP operating margin  -7.2%  17.8%  21.8%  10.8%
             
GAAP net loss $(20,416) $(11,552) $(588,078) $(56,254)
Stock-based compensation  4,382   8,965   23,673   40,766 
Amortization of intangible assets  553   661   2,306   6,268 
Restructuring and other costs, net  10,331   842   17,077   11,917 
Goodwill impairment  -   -   609,172   - 
Depreciation  2,028   2,226   8,324   9,770 
Total other expense, net  (1,155)  (3,550)  (4,674)  (9,190)
Provision for income taxes  33   11,898   3,468   19,865 
Adjusted EBITDA $(1,934) $16,590  $80,616  $41,522 
GAAP net loss margin  -37.3%  -14.3%  -177.4%  -19.1%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  -3.5%  20.5%  24.3%  14.1%



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
GAAP net loss $(20,416) $(11,552) $(588,078) $(56,254)
Stock-based compensation  4,382   8,965   23,673   40,766 
Amortization of intangible assets  553   661   2,306   6,268 
Restructuring and other costs, net  10,331   842   17,077   11,917 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   -   -   1,333 
Goodwill impairment  -   -   609,172   - 
Non-cash interest expense  1,579   1,464   6,060   2,914 
Other  (31)  500   (117)  (344)
Adjustments to income tax expense  574   2,870   (14,030)  7,976 
Non-GAAP net (loss) income $(3,028) $3,750  $56,063  $14,576 
             
Adjusted EPS:            
GAAP Numerator:            
Net loss attributed to common shareholders - basic and diluted $(20,416) $(11,552) $(588,078) $(56,254)
             
Non-GAAP Numerator:            
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic $(3,028) $3,750  $56,063  $14,576 
Interest on the Notes, net of tax  -   -   4,473   - 
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted $(3,028) $3,750  $60,536  $14,576 
             
GAAP Denominator:            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted  41,866   40,357   41,642   40,215 
             
Non-GAAP Denominator:            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic  41,866   40,357   41,642   40,215 
Adjustment for diluted shares  -   1,101   7,727   423 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  41,866   41,458   49,369   40,638 
             
GAAP net loss per share - diluted $(0.49) $(0.29) $(14.12) $(1.40)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $(0.07) $0.09  $1.23  $0.36 
             
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $6,115  $11,258  $17,196  $7,498 
Capital expenditures  (1,446)  (1,527)  (4,996)  (5,124)
Free Cash Flow $4,669  $9,731  $12,200  $2,374 



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands)

  Q1 2025  FY2025 
  Low  High  Low  High 
GAAP revenue $47,000  $50,000  $236,000  $247,000 
             
GAAP gross profit $27,200  $30,200  $158,400  $169,400 
Stock-based compensation  700   700   2,500   2,500 
Amortization of intangible assets  -   -   -   - 
Non-GAAP gross profit $27,900  $30,900  $160,900  $171,900 
GAAP gross margin  58%  60%  67%  69%
Non-GAAP gross margin  59%  62%  68%  70%
             
GAAP operating loss $(22,900) $(19,900) $(27,100) $(16,100)
Stock-based compensation  6,100   6,100   22,500   22,500 
Amortization of intangible assets  500   500   1,600   1,600 
Restructuring and other costs, net  5,600   5,600   8,100   8,100 
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $(10,700) $(7,700) $5,100  $16,100 
GAAP operating margin  -49%  -40%  -11%  -7%
Non-GAAP operating margin  -23%  -15%  2%  7%
             
GAAP net loss $(26,400) $(23,400) $(39,600) $(28,600)
Stock-based compensation  6,100   6,100   22,500   22,500 
Amortization of intangible assets  500   500   1,600   1,600 
Restructuring and other costs, net  5,600   5,600   8,100   8,100 
Depreciation  2,200   2,200   10,200   10,200 
Total other expense, net  (1,700)  (1,700)  (5,100)  (5,100)
Provision for income taxes  1,800   1,800   7,400   7,400 
Adjusted EBITDA $(8,500) $(5,500) $15,300  $26,300 
GAAP net loss margin  -56%  -47%  -17%  -12%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  -18%  -11%  6%  11%



CERENCE INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

  Q1 2025  FY2025 
  Low  High  Low  High 
GAAP net loss $(26,400) $(23,400) $(39,600) $(28,600)
Stock-based compensation  6,100   6,100   22,500   22,500 
Amortization of intangible assets  500   500   1,600   1,600 
Restructuring and other costs, net  5,600   5,600   8,100   8,100 
Non-cash interest expense  1,600   1,600   5,500   5,500 
Other  -   -   (100)  (100)
Income tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments  (1,100)  (1,100)  (4,600)  (4,600)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income $(13,700) $(10,700) $(6,600) $4,400 
             
Adjusted EPS:            
GAAP Numerator:            
Net loss attributed to common shareholders - basic and diluted $(26,400) $(23,400) $(39,600) $(28,600)
             
Non-GAAP Numerator:            
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic and diluted $(13,700) $(10,700) $(6,600) $4,400 
             
GAAP Denominator:            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted  42,900   42,900   43,000   43,000 
             
Non-GAAP Denominator:            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic  42,900   42,900   43,000   43,000 
Adjustment for diluted shares  -   -   -   100 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  42,900   42,900   43,000   43,100 
             
GAAP net loss per share - diluted $(0.62) $(0.55) $(0.92) $(0.67)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $(0.32) $(0.25) $(0.15) $0.10 

Cerence

