Jūratė Gaspariūnienė was elected as a new member of the Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs that Jūratė Gaspariūnienė was elected as a member of the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS with a term starting on 1 December 2024.

The appointment of a new management board member is related to Edvinas Karbauskas's resignation from the board, which was announced to the market on 30 April 2024.

Jūratė Gaspariūnienė joined Northern Horizon Group in January 2021 and she was in charge of entire retail portfolio in the Baltics. In 2024 she was promoted to the Head of Asset Management in the Baltics and Portfolio Asset Manager of the Baltic Horizon Fund. Before that, Jūratė worked in the commercial real estate sector as a Chief Operating Officer at MC GRUPĖ, a Commercial Real Estate Asset Property Manager, Head of Retail Operations at Newsec, a property and business valuation services and as a centre manager at CBRE, a commercial real estate service provider.

Jūratė's responsibilities will continue to be the arrangement and supervision of property management and other real estate-related services.

Starting from 1 December 2024, the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS will be as follows: Tarmo Karotam (the Chairman of the Board), Aušra Stankevičienė and Jūratė Gaspariūnienė.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

