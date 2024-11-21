Tilray Brands Unveils 2024 Holiday Cannabis Gift Guide

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Holiday Cannabis Gift Guide. The guide features a handpicked selection of cannabis products that are perfect for the festive season. With offerings from Tilray's most popular Canadian cannabis brands, there's something special for everyone on your holiday list. This year, Tilray Brands Canada invites you to spread the holiday cheer with our exclusive cannabis collection. From Broken Coast's premium flower to Good Supply's new vapes, Chowie Wowie's chocolates, Solei's wellness products, and Mollo's refreshing THC seltzers, our Cannabis Gift Guide has something for everyone to enjoy.

Craft Flower Selections:

Broken Coast Cannabis, a pioneer in the premium craft cannabis industry, takes pride in upholding the esteemed reputation of BC bud. This season, delight in their latest selection of flower, which includes:





Milk & Cookies: Relish in the nostalgic flavours of the holidays with Broken Coast’s small-batch premium flower, ‘Milk & Cookies’ – an extra-potent indica with the subtle sweetness of vanilla, a whisper of nutty earthiness, and a subtle hint of diesel terpenes, available in 7g.



Innovative Vapes:

Good Supply always brings the fun. As one of Canada's top cannabis brands, Good Supply consistently delivers classic cannabis strains, cutting-edge formats, and a wide range of flavours. In honour of their latest groundbreaking creation, Good Supply is proud to introduce its new line of double-sized vapes:





Good Supply 2g Vapes: Celebrate with double-sized vapes with four times the bold, fruity flavours and a smooth experience. Each 2g vape contains 1000mg THC1, 300mg CBD, and 300mg CBG, all in sustainable hemp-based packaging. Available flavours include Peach Bum (sativa) and Purple Monkey (indica), with Blueberry Yum (indica) joining later this winter.



Convenient Pre-rolls:

The Redecan brand is firm in their conviction that quality cannabis begins with how it is cultivated - based on the principle of attentive care from seed to sale.





Redees Bluntees: Stay ready for festive gatherings with Redecan’s new Bluntees, offering a premium smoking experience with hemp-based blunt paper. Available in multi-packs of 0.4g blunts in fan favourites Animal RNTZ and Purple Churro. They make the perfect gift for those who appreciate a classic and premium smoking experience.



Chocolate for the Sweet-Toothed:

Chowie Wowie is all about adding a touch of joy to the day. All Chowie cannabis-infused chocolate edibles are made with the smooth taste of premium Belgian chocolate.





Cookies & Cream 'Balanced' Chocolates: Add a touch of sweetness to your holiday festivities with infused creamy white chocolate and crunchy cookie bits.

Add a touch of sweetness to your holiday festivities with infused creamy white chocolate and crunchy cookie bits. Peanut Butter ‘Balanced’ Chocolates: A rich, creamy peanut butter chocolate base mixed with velvety Belgian milk chocolate.

These chocolates are infused with carefully crafted cannabis at 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, offering a delicious blend of flavours that will elevate any holiday celebration. Add some to a hot chocolate or use to bake some treats – Chowie Wowie’s edibles are perfect for chocolate lovers.

Wellness Products:

Solei is all about discovering wellness on your terms. Whether you’re seeking support for a long day, adding to your evening wind-down routines, going to that workout class, or simply giving your muscles a little extra attention. This winter, enjoy Solei’s latest roll-on topical:





Solei Warming Deep Tissue Stick: Give the gift of ultimate ease and let your body melt with this convenient roll-on. Infused with 300mg THC and 300mg CBD, plus camphor and menthol – this roll-on starts warm and tingly, easing you into a cooling sensation and making this the ideal self-care addition for the busy holiday season.

Give the gift of ultimate ease and let your body melt with this convenient roll-on. Infused with 300mg THC and 300mg CBD, plus camphor and menthol – this roll-on starts warm and tingly, easing you into a cooling sensation and making this the ideal self-care addition for the busy holiday season. Solei’s Extra Strength Deep Tissue Stick: Designed to support rest and recovery, this Extra Strength Deep Tissue Stick combines a cannabinoid potency of 500mg THC and 500mg CBD with the same plant extracts of camphor and menthol as the first Deep Tissue Stick. It is made with nourishing shea butter, coconut, and jojoba oil, offering a non-greasy formula for a tiger balm-like sensation for unwinding after long days.

Refreshing Beverages:

XMG is the #1 cannabis-infused beverage brand, with Canada’s largest beverage product line2. Mollo, one of the only brands in the cannabis-infused beverage space offering mass-appealing, sessionable, non-alcoholic-inspired craft brews that are sure to spruce up holiday moments:





XMG Infused Cream Soda Zero: Refresh your holiday celebrations with a guilt-free cannabis-infused beverage.

Refresh your holiday celebrations with a guilt-free cannabis-infused beverage. Mollo Seltzers: Toast to the season with Mollo’s Seltzers, available in Lemon, Pineapple, and Mango, each containing 10mg THC and 20mg CBG.

Tilray’s cannabis brands are only available in Canada through legal cannabis retail stores nationwide and cannabis e-commerce channels.

The content above is on behalf of Aphria Inc., High Park Holdings Ltd., licensed producers.

For more about each brand, please visit our brand socials, including @SoleiCanada, @GoodSupplyCannabis, @ChowieWowie, @BrokenCoast.ca, @Mollo_Out, @FindYourXMG.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

