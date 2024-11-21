Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry Report 2024-2034: Growing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations, & Government Investments Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis: Focus on Product and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment chemicals market was valued at $1.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% and reach $2.80 billion by 2034.

The demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in Saudi Arabia has been growing rapidly, driven by the country's increasing focus on sustainable water management and the need to address water scarcity. These chemicals play a crucial role in ensuring the safe treatment and reuse of water, especially in industrial and municipal sectors.





Saudi Arabia's investment in large-scale desalination projects and wastewater recycling initiatives has been boosting the need for effective treatment solutions. Technological advancements in chemical formulations have enhanced their efficiency in treating various contaminants, further driving adoption. Additionally, the government's focus on environmental regulations and sustainable practices has accelerated the growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market across the region.

The Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment chemicals market has been witnessing robust expansion, driven by the country efforts toward water scarcity and enhancing water quality in line with its sustainability goals. These chemicals, which include agents for disinfection, purification, and corrosion prevention, are vital for treating water in sectors such as industrial processing, municipal water systems, and large-scale desalination projects.



As Saudi Arabia accelerates infrastructure development and implements advanced water recycling and reuse systems, the demand for efficient chemical treatments has been rising. This market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of innovative chemical technologies, stringent environmental regulations, and the country push toward more sustainable water management practices to meet industrial and population needs.



The industrial impact of the Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment chemicals market extends across multiple sectors, supporting environmental sustainability and technological advancement in water management. As industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and agriculture seek more efficient water usage, the demand for advanced chemical treatments has risen, promoting innovation in treatment processes and product formulations. This market growth encourages collaboration between chemical manufacturers, water treatment providers, and regulatory bodies to meet stringent environmental standards.



Furthermore, it creates job opportunities in chemical engineering, environmental consultancy, and water management, contributing to the region's industrial ecosystem. This market plays a critical role in addressing water scarcity, promoting sustainability, and supporting Saudi Arabia's broader environmental and economic development goals by optimizing water treatment practices.



RO Chemicals Application to Lead the Market (by Application)



In Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, reverse osmosis (RO) chemicals have been leading the market by application, driven by the growing need for efficient water purification and desalination processes. RO chemicals are crucial for maintaining the performance and longevity of RO systems, which are widely used in desalination plants, industrial water treatment, and municipal water supplies across the country. These chemicals prevent scale formation, fouling, and corrosion in RO membranes, ensuring optimal filtration and water quality.



With Saudi Arabia increasing investments in large-scale desalination projects and a rising focus on sustainable water management, the demand for advanced RO chemicals is set to grow. As the country continues to prioritize water resource optimization, RO chemicals will play a pivotal role in supporting the expansion of water treatment technologies, enhancing system efficiency, and driving market growth.



RO Antiscalants to Lead the Market (by Product)



RO antiscalants are set to lead the Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment chemicals market by product, driven by the rising demand for effective solutions to maintain the efficiency of reverse osmosis (RO) systems. Antiscalants play a critical role in preventing scale buildup on RO membranes, which is essential for optimizing system performance, extending membrane life, and reducing maintenance costs. As desalination remains a key water source in Saudi Arabia, the demand for RO antiscalants has been growing across both industrial and municipal sectors.



These chemicals are integral to ensuring the continuous operation of desalination plants, which are vital for addressing the country water scarcity challenges. With increasing investments in water infrastructure and a focus on sustainable water management, RO antiscalants are expected to be a major contributor to market growth, supporting the efficiency and longevity of water treatment systems.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Samachem

WETICO

Veolia

Ecolab

BASF

REDA Water

Juffali

Reza Industrial Solution (REZA Investment Company Ltd.)

Al-Jazira Water Treatment Chemicals

Solenis

SUEZ

The Chemours Company

Dow

Univar Solutions LLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

AES Arabia Ltd.

alwaslchem

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 69 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Scarce Renewable Water Resources and Low Groundwater Recharge Rates

1.1.2 Increase in Desalination Activities and the Growing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 High Population Growth and Urbanization of Saudi Arabia

1.4.1.2 Rapid Expansion of Industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, and Manufacturing

1.4.1.3 Regulatory Compliance and Environmental Sustainability

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.2.1 High Capital and Operational Costs Associated with Building and Maintaining Treatment Plants

1.4.2.2 High Energy Requirements of Desalination and Wastewater Treatment Processes

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.4.3.1 Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

1.4.3.2 Government Investments and Infrastructure Development

1.5 Saudi Arabia Project Summary



2 Application

2.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Application (by Product)

2.1.1 RO Chemicals

2.1.2 Cooling Chemicals

2.1.3 Boiler Chemicals

2.1.4 Potable Water Network Chemicals

2.1.5 Filtration and Dewatering Chemicals

2.1.6 Laundry Chemicals

2.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Demand Analysis (by Application)



3 Product

3.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Product)

3.1.1 RO Chemicals

3.1.1.1 RO Antiscalants

3.1.1.2 RO Cleaning Chemicals

3.1.2 Cooling Chemicals

3.1.2.1 Scale Inhibitors (Cooling)

3.1.2.2 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors (Cooling)

3.1.2.3 Biocides - Oxidizing and Non-Oxidizing (Cooling)

3.1.2.4 Dispersants (Cooling)

3.1.3 Boiler Chemicals

3.1.3.1 Scale Inhibitors and Dispersants

3.1.3.2 Condensate Treatment (Corrosion Inhibitor)

3.1.4 Potable Water Network Chemicals

3.1.4.1 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors (Potable Water Network)

3.1.5 Filtration and Dewatering Chemicals

3.1.5.1 Filtration Aid Chemicals (Coagulant and Flocculant)

3.1.5.2 Sludge Dewatering Polymer

3.1.6 Laundry Chemicals

3.1.6.1 Powder Detergent

3.1.6.2 Softener

3.1.6.3 Powder Bleach

3.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Demand Analysis (by Product)



4 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

4.1 Next Frontiers

4.2 Geographic Assessment

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

4.2.3 Top Competitors

4.2.4 Target Customers/End Users

4.2.5 Key Personnel

4.2.6 Analyst View



5 Research Methodology

