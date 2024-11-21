The Largest 911 & EMS Provider in Southeast Michigan Activates Safety Cloud®

Detroit, MI, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially deployed V2X safety network powered by its Safety Cloud digital alerting platform, is pleased to announce that Medstar Ambulance has equipped its fleet with Safety Cloud.

HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud platform enables real-time alerting between emergency vehicles and consumer vehicles for safer and smarter roads. Safety Cloud delivers real-time slow down, move over notifications from active emergency vehicles to nearby motorists over cellular networks. Drivers of compatible Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Volkswagen vehicles, along with Mercedes-Benz drivers who have opted into the Emergency Vehicle Alert Beta Program, receive these alerts. Drivers can also get alerts through leading navigation apps, like Waze.

Medstar paramedics and EMTs provide the highest level of care available to 911 callers throughout its nine-county service area in Michigan. Medstar prioritizes transparency, value, and clearly communicating clinical and performance metrics so that its patients, communities, and partner health systems can easily understand the quality of care and service provided.

“At Medstar, we’re committed to enhancing the safety of our patients, providers, and the public we serve,” said Kolby Miller, CEO of Medstar. “Awareness of nearby emergency vehicles is a significant enhancement in response and transport safety. While we work to reduce the overall number of lights and siren responses and transports, for the few that remain, Safety Cloud is a crucial part of improving safety.”

This activation is possible through an integration with ACETECH, a global supplier of software and vehicle solutions for the emergency services. ACETECH is a valued HAAS Alert partner focused on the safety of emergency services fleets by reducing their risk on the road.

"Our primary goal at HAAS Alert is to make the roads safer for first responders and the motoring public," said Cory Hohs, CEO at HAAS Alert. "We're always thrilled to partner with agencies that share those goals."

Thanks to the activation with ACETECH, Medstar ambulances will be equipped with Safety Cloud without the need for any additional hardware, giving them the ability to start alerting drivers.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

For more information, visit www.haasalert.com

About Medstar

Medstar is the largest EMS and mobile health organization in Southeast Michigan, serving patients, communities, and healthcare facilities in Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Ingham, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties. As a Michigan based not-for-profit organization, we are led by a board of directors comprised of emergency physicians, healthcare leaders, and local elected officials, Medstar sets the standard for clinical care, safety, patient satisfaction, personnel development, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.medstarambulance.org/

