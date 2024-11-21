New QuarkXPress 2025 Eliminates Laborious Tasks and Unlocks More Creative Time for Designers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the release of QuarkXPress 2025. The world’s most powerful page layout and digital publishing software includes new capabilities for designers to work smarter than ever by removing menial tasks and offering more time to spend on creativity. The new Quick Access Bar, Colors Tab and Style Group management features give designers more control in how they ideate and apply elements, making it easier to manage singular or connected design projects for optimal output.

“We know the power of design and the role it plays in making a lasting impression,” said Arun Bharti, Director of R&D at Quark. “We also know that designers crave software capabilities that enhance their productivity and augment their creative exploration process. The release of QuarkXPress 2025 empowers designers to channel their creativity and customize design tools and workflows that suit their specific project needs in real time, and with complete control.”

QuarkXPress 2025 allows designers to generate design variations with just a few clicks and enhance creativity with access to tools that fuel productivity and simplify the designer experience.

New features and capabilities available in QuarkXPress 2025 include:

Quick Access Bar – Get fast access to favorited tools from the moveable Quick Access Bar floating on the canvas. Designers can pin frequently used items and unpin them as needed to fuel an efficient and personalized creative experience.

– Get fast access to favorited tools from the moveable Quick Access Bar floating on the canvas. Designers can pin frequently used items and unpin them as needed to fuel an efficient and personalized creative experience. Style Groups – Save time and stay organized by applying Style Groups with a single click. Designers can create and save typography styles into collections and apply any style group to designs in real time and decide if it accurately showcases the creative vision.

– Save time and stay organized by applying Style Groups with a single click. Designers can create and save typography styles into collections and apply any style group to designs in real time and decide if it accurately showcases the creative vision. New Colors Tab – Easily ideate, experiment and apply colors with the new Colors Tab. Designers can pick and choose from new colors, color models and local colors and instantly apply them to the design to see how it looks without having to create a Swatch first.

– Easily ideate, experiment and apply colors with the new Colors Tab. Designers can pick and choose from new colors, color models and local colors and instantly apply them to the design to see how it looks without having to create a Swatch first. Live Spell Check – Real-time spell-checking catches text typos immediately throughout the design process. Designers benefit from enhanced accuracy and improved efficiency so they can focus more on the creative process rather than correcting mistakes.

