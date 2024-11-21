Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that the company will be participating in the webcasted 2024 Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on X at t witter.com/EsperionInc.

