Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to Ring the Closing Bell at NASDAQ

MIDLAND, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded technology company focused on digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets markets, today announced that it will be ringing the Closing Bell at NASDAQ on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Mawson will be at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City and in commemoration of the Company’s recent successes and accomplishments, Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President of Mawson Infrastructure Group, joined by the Company’s board of directors and members of the Company’s management team, will ring NASDAQ’s Closing Bell.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President said, “We are delighted to be invited to NASDAQ today. NASDAQ is the hub for innovative and growth companies, and in recognition of our recent accomplishments and recognizing our innovative approach towards digital infrastructure platforms, we are pleased to have the honor to ring NASDAQ’s closing bell today. I want to especially thank the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our employees, our partners and our customers. We are excited about our continued advancements and expect digital infrastructure will be foundational for transformative technologies across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets moving forward.”

Webcast:

A live stream of Mawson Infrastructure Group’s CEO and President Rahul Mewawalla, joined by the Company’s board of directors and members of the Company’s management team, ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be broadcasted on television to a global audience and will be streamed live from NASDAQ at Times Square in New York City at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – New York City

When:

Thursday, November 21st, 2024 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and digital assets. The Company’s digital infrastructure platforms can be used to operate computing resources for a number of applications, and are offered across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), digital assets, and other computing applications. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy. The Company has a strategy to prioritize the usage of carbon-free energy sources, including nuclear energy, to power its digital infrastructure platforms and computational machines.

For more information, visit: https://www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility of Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, further or new regulation of digital assets, cryptocurrencies and AI, the evolution of AI and HPC market and changing technologies, the slower than expected growth in demand for AI, HPC and other accelerated computing technologies than expected, the ability to timely implement and execute on AI and HPC digital infrastructure, and the ability to timely complete the digital infrastructure build-out in order to achieve its revenue expectations for the periods mentioned. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and Mawson’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2024, August 19,2024, November 14, 2024, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

