Unicorns Club, Fundraising Democratizing Platform, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on WeFunder

Newark, DE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicorns Club , a fundraising democratizing platform, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. This will provide users with a rare opportunity to become co-founders and influence future project developments. WeFunder is an online business that allows potential investors to crowdfund for upcoming companies. It enables unaccredited individuals to purchase equity in projects in their early phases for as little as $100.





This crowdfunding campaign launch will leverage WeFunder’s secure and accessible investment service to enable Unicorns Club’s current and potential users, investors, and start-ups to become key participants in the future of the platform. Unicorns Club helps founders find investors organically, staying focused on creating and distributing its products rather than seeking investors. . Growth, not hype, secures capital on this democratized fundraising platform. Reiterating this commitment, Julia Goncharov, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Unicorns Club revealed that the campaign is not specifically for raising funds alone, it is an impressive opportunity to empower users and make them key members of this platform now and in the future.



“The launch of our campaign on WeFunder is not just a way to raise funds; it’s a way to empower our users to shape the product’s growth. We are committed to creating an ecosystem where any startup can become a superstar based on its traction—not its network. We want our users to be more than passive spectators—to be directly involved in shaping the future of Unicorns Club,” she said.



Unicorns Club has received support from institutional and venture investors , and by leveraging WeFunder, it is working to expand its reach and attract more like-minded individuals dedicated to supporting real value, not hype. The crowdfunding campaign is currently accessible through a private link and will remain so until the $50,000 target is met.

Where Growth Meets Capital

The Unicorns Club team comprising experts in the investment and business industries understands the difficulties and complexities of fundraising, hence the development of this platform. It will connect start-ups to investors organically while providing investors with projects with substantial value and potential. At Unicorns Club, growth meets capital, not artificial hype.



Unicorns Club offers early access entry to some of the potentially game-changing unicorns. It allows developers to focus mainly on providing value, not fundraising. This approach levels the playing ground for start-ups, empowering them to showcase real milestones and capture investors’ attention with genuinely achievable and transparent deliverables. In just two months, Unicorns Club has onboarded over 500 start-ups and investors from 50+ countries.



The crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder will act as a catalyst for the growth of this platform, leading the ongoing expansion mission while simultaneously turning passive investors into active ones. Support the Unicorns Club campaign and become part of a community where everyone can contribute and witness the growth of start-ups. Join here now!

About Unicorns Club

Unicorns Club is a platform dedicated to democratizing fundraising for startups. The platform aims to reshape the traditional fundraising approach by enabling startups to grow organically and attract capital without founders having to chase down investors.



On Unicorns Club, investors follow startups to stay updated on their progress in a structured and accessible format, much like the first-hand insights provided by startup accelerators. Startups share real-time growth updates, building a network of potential investors from the earliest stages. This approach fosters trust and relationships over time, positioning startups to attract capital at the right moment.

This approach creates a fair environment for startups to showcase real achievements and capture the attention of investors based on transparency and genuine results.

