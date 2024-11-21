Baker Hughes Expands Namibian Presence with Liquid Mud Plant, Cement Bulk and Multi-Modal Facilities

New liquid mud plant is the largest in Namibia in terms of volume and capacity

WALVIS BAY, Namibia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday the opening of its new liquid mud plant, cement bulk facility and integrated multi-modal facility to support Namibia’s burgeoning energy industry and increase localization opportunities.

The facilities, including Namibia’s largest liquid mud plant in terms of volume and capacity, will serve as a key infrastructure necessary to supply drilling and completions fluids and cement bulk handling critical to serve offshore oil and gas operations. The integrated multi-modal facility will also house advanced testing and maintenance equipment to support a variety of subsea operations. The Walvis Bay facilities represent a substantial investment in the country from Baker Hughes.

“Namibia is poised to become one of Africa’s leading energy suppliers, and these operations significantly enhance our ability to support their goals,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Our new facilities represent the latest milestone in the growth of Namibia’s domestic oil and gas industry, and we are pleased to help the country realize these vital resources while creating new opportunities for its people.”

The liquid mud plant has the capacity to hold 15,000 barrels of drilling and completion fluids, allowing Baker Hughes to cater to the unique needs of each customer. The facilities are located at Namibia’s Walvis Bay Port, providing a consistent, local source of materials close to the country’s offshore fields that enhance efficiencies for customers.

The facilities employ local workers who have received advanced training in oil and gas operations from Baker Hughes. The company has also provided training to personnel from the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and the country’s Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to help strengthen the nation’s pipeline of skilled workers.

Walvis Bay has become a hub for the Namibian energy industry since the discovery of substantial offshore oil reserves in the country’s Orange Basin. Since 2021, Baker Hughes has provided drilling services, subsea wellheads and tubular running services in the country.

