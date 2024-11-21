Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 21 November 2024, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the 3 months of the 2024/2025 financial year.

You can view a webinar record on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

https://youtu.be/L5slzdGrkKQ

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/2024.11.21-webinar-2024-2025-3M.pdf







Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt