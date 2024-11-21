VEON Publishes 2023 Dutch Annual Report for VEON Holdings B.V. with Audited Financial Statements for Year Ended 31 December 2023

Amsterdam and Dubai, November 21, 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, (“VEON” or the “Company” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), today published the 2023 Dutch Annual Report for its wholly-owned subsidiary VEON Holdings B.V., which includes audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

A copy of the VEON Holdings B.V. 2023 Dutch Annual Report can be found on the Financial Results section of VEON website: https://www.veon.com/investors/#tab-item-104.

With the publication of the 2023 Dutch Annual Report for VEON Holdings B.V., the Company has fulfilled its promise to its noteholders to have all its audited financial statements completed by the end of 2024.

Previously, on November 1, 2024, VEON filed its 2023 Dutch Annual Report for VEON Ltd. On October 17, 2024, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following the completion of the audit of its 2023 financial statements by its independent auditor UHY LLP according to Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) standards.

