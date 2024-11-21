Progress Unveils Native Next.js Support in Sitefinity, Offering Maximum Flexibility to Create and Scale Digital Experiences

Latest Sitefinity release offers out-of-the-box native support for Next.js and Gen AI-powered content workflows--accelerating the delivery of digital experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced new powerful capabilities and enhancements in the latest release of Progress® Sitefinity®. With this release, Sitefinity introduces native support for Next.js, a React framework, enabling organizations to leverage one of the fastest growing frontend frameworks for developers to create modern, state-of-the-art digital experiences.

“Developers want to use their technology of choice when building digital experiences, and Sitefinity is now the right solution for React developers in addition to .NET developers,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “The addition of Next.js support in Sitefinity underscores our commitment to embracing the latest frontend technologies and puts more power and choice in the hands of our customers to create world-class digital experiences.”

By offering customers a choice between the two leading frontend frameworks—Next.js and ASP.NET Core—Sitefinity empowers Microsoft and JavaScript developers to select the best technology for their specific project requirements and expertise. With feature parity in widget selection and design, templating and visual page composition provided by the patented technology-agnostic editor of Sitefinity, business users can enjoy a seamless content management experience thanks to the hybrid headless architecture.

Racing and Wagering Western Australia consolidated 12 websites into a single, modern digital platform using Sitefinity with Next.js as the frontend. “Our goal was to connect our extensive racing content and data in a more meaningful way,” said Richard Quance, Head of Content at Racing and Wagering Western Australia. “The Next.js capabilities within Sitefinity proved to be a critical enabler for us to create a cohesive, rich customer experience that better serves our online audience.”

Additional Sitefinity 15.2 highlights include:

Gen AI-Powered Low-Code Workflows: Add custom Gen AI-powered functions to content editor UIs via low-code workflows with Sitefinity Integration Hub and Azure OpenAI services. This enables editors to easily utilize external AI services to optimize their content.

Add custom Gen AI-powered functions to content editor UIs via low-code workflows with Sitefinity Integration Hub and Azure OpenAI services. This enables editors to easily utilize external AI services to optimize their content. Customizable Business User UI: Customize business user UIs using micro-apps in Sitefinity SaaS to tailor the platform for organization-specific processes without compromising continuous upgradeability.

Sitefinity is a cloud-based, AI-powered, enterprise-grade CMS that provides intuitive content management, experience composition, personalization and extensive system integration options to enable multichannel content delivery. With the addition of Next.js support, Sitefinity SaaS is the industry’s first SaaS CMS to feature integrated multi-technology frontend hosting for flexible development in addition to supporting upgradeability and backend customizations. Organizations can now build digital experiences on a CMS that supports future growth without compromising on business requirements.

As the cornerstone of the Progress Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, Sitefinity serves mid-market and enterprise organizations with the right digital experience tools set to drive efficiency and rapid time to value in their digital initiatives.

Sitefinity 15.2 is available today. For more information, visit https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

