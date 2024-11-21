Loyal Source Donates Over 70,000 Food Items During Its Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare solutions for federal, state, local and commercial partners, today announces it has donated 70,000 items of food — over 40,000 pounds worth — during its annual food drive to the Lighthouse Resource Center. These items will be housed and distributed at the Iglesia de Dios Church and shared with the Bithlo Food Pantry to support families this Thanksgiving and throughout the entire year.

Bithlo Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting local community members by providing food for nearly 700 families — 3,000 individuals — every month.

For the past 9 years, Loyal Source has committed to helping local families facing challenging situations. Throughout October and November, the team works diligently to collect donations and raise awareness about the food drive, with the goal of surpassing the previous year’s total. After donating 49,000 cans last year, Loyal Source set a goal of 55,000 this year — a target it successfully reached thanks to the generous contributions of both its staff and the local community.

“Supporting the local community is a core part of our mission as a company, and our annual food drive is just one of the many ways we hope to make a meaningful impact,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. "The holiday season offers a special opportunity for us to come together and give back to the community. We hope that the food donation provides local families with the support they need during the holidays to enjoy the season.”

Loyal Source is committed to supporting the Central Florida community through philanthropic initiatives. Derby Day 4 Autism is the company’s largest annual initiative, raising money for Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS) to support UCF’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) program. This year, Loyal Source raised over $450,000.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based healthcare solutions provider that partners with federal, state, local, and commercial partners to deliver customized care to communities nationwide. We work to elevate healthcare standards, maximizing efficiency and accessibility while focusing on innovation, integrity, and inclusivity that enrich lives and foster healthier, happier communities. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for Loyal Source

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com