TYSON 2.0 and Carma HoldCo Land in Jamaica, Bringing Mike Tyson’s Knockout Cannabis Line to the Island

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc , the global house of brands transforming industries through the power of cultural icons, announced the Jamaican debut of TYSON 2.0 – legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson ’s premium cannabis brand. In partnership with Kaya Group (“Kaya”), Jamaica’s first medicinal ganja herb house and a leading holistic wellness ecosystem, TYSON 2.0 will now bring its celebrated line of infused pre-rolls, vapes, pre-packaged flower, and concentrates to Jamaican consumers.

TYSON products will be initially available at Kaya Herb House locations in St. Ann, Falmouth, and Kingston, with plans to expand into additional retail outlets across Jamaica. This milestone not only marks TYSON 2.0's entrance into the Caribbean but also highlights Carma HoldCo’s mission to make premium cannabis accessible worldwide, setting the brand apart in its commitment to quality and cultural resonance.

“Bringing TYSON 2.0 to Jamaica is about more than expansion; it's about honoring the island’s deep-rooted relationship with cannabis,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “Jamaican consumers can now experience the same high quality and dedication we put into every TYSON 2.0 product. I’m excited to share this journey with them.”

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, added, “Expanding into Jamaica is another big win for TYSON 2.0 and Carma HoldCo. Like Amsterdam, Jamaica is a global leader in cannabis culture, making it the perfect destination for our next chapter. Partnering with Kaya Group allows us to merge our premium product lineup with a rich heritage, providing discerning consumers with an unmatched cannabis experience.”

Bali Vaswani, CEO of Kaya Group and NUGL, remarked on the partnership’s significance: “Our collaboration with TYSON is another defining moment for Jamaica's ganja industry. By combining our local expertise in cultivation, processing and our commitment to quality with TYSON 2.0’s global reach, we’re creating one-of-a-kind ganja experiences. Every herb has a story, and together we’re bringing those stories to life, connecting our community to the world.”

Since its debut in 2021, TYSON 2.0 has swiftly expanded beyond the U.S. and into 16 countries, blending Mike Tyson’s iconic “greatest of all time” mindset with an unwavering commitment to quality. TYSON 2.0 has since broadened its portfolio to include other premium product categories, cementing its reputation for crafting memorable experiences.

Carma HoldCo’s international footprint continues to grow as they bring the influence of cultural icons to premium cannabis markets. Their latest venture with Kaya Group reflects their commitment to elevate the cannabis industry globally.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit https://carmahold.com/ .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit https://tyson20.com/ .

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

NUGL and Kaya merged in April 2022 to form a multifaceted cannabis lifestyle company deriving globally diverse revenue streams from a portfolio of powerful brands and operations delivering quality at scale. Kaya Herb House's flagship retail store and farm operations are located in the tourism mecca of Ochi Rios. The company also operates retail stores in Kingston and Falmouth and recently opened the first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap in the Blue Mountains' pristine hills. Kaya Herb House Drax Hall is Jamaica's first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary, offering tours of Kaya Farm, which cultivates and processes over 45 different genetics. The retail complex includes Kaya Herb House with a Dab Bar Consumption Lounge, an authentic Italian thin crust pizzeria and the Square Grouper bar on-premise.