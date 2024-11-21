VelocityEHS Recognized as a Chicagoland Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune, Reflecting Outstanding Employee Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS and ESG software solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top Workplaces Regional Award 2024 by the Chicago Tribune. This award celebrates VelocityEHS as a workplace where employee engagement and satisfaction drive performance.

The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.

The survey evaluates critical factors shaping employee experience, including:

Fairness in pay, benefits, and work-life flexibility

Opportunities for training, learning, and potential growth

Communication, collaboration, and low operational friction

Inclusion, support, openness, and appreciation

Shared belief in direction, values, and meaning

Employee advocacy

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage. “In today's market, it’s more important than ever for leaders to ensure employees feel heard and have a voice. Top Workplaces do this.”

This distinction places VelocityEHS among the top 3% of organizations to earn a Top Workplaces designation, reflecting its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction, engagement, and growth.

“To be named one of Chicago’s top workplaces is an honor and confirms our employees’ trust,” says Rachel Kaiser, Chief People Officer, VelocityEHS. “We work hard to create an inclusive workplace where everyone feels supported, empowered, and aligned with our mission. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our employees.”

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Operational Risk, ESG and Environmental Compliance.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

VelocityEHS Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

734.277.9366

jsinkwitts@ehs.com