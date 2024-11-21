Bluejay Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Leadership Team and Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company rapidly progressing transformative therapies for viral hepatitis and other serious liver diseases, today announced the expansion of its leadership team and board of directors.

This news follows the company’s recent announcement of new data from its Phase 2 study of BJT-778, a best-in class investigational, fully human, high-affinity monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets hepatitis B virus surface antigen (anti-HBsAg), as a potential monotherapy for adults with chronic hepatitis D (CHD). Bluejay is advancing BJT-778 into larger, randomized controlled studies.

“The expansion of our management team and board adds financial, commercial and business development leadership as we move quickly to advance our innovative lead asset, BJT-778, into pivotal trials,” said Keting Chu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bluejay Therapeutics. “We are building our organization to accelerate the development of BJT-778 and meet the goal of improving patients’ lives.”

The new additions to the Bluejay Therapeutics leadership team include:

Peter García, Chief Financial Officer, who has more than 30 years of financial executive leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO and corporate secretary of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., where he led their initial public offering. Prior to that, García served as vice president and CFO at PDL BioPharma, Inc. In addition, he has served as CFO of BioTime, Inc. (now Lineage Cell Therapeutics), Marina Biotech, Nanosys, Nuvelo, Novacept, IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals and Dendreon. García currently serves on the board of directors at Durect Corporation. He holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.



Melissa Koomey, Chief Commercial Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience in global biopharmaceutical product commercialization across therapeutic areas, with a focus on product launch, to Bluejay Therapeutics. Koomey spent the past 12 years in leadership positions at Gilead Sciences, most recently serving as head of global commercial operations. Previously, she led Gilead’s $13 billion U.S. HIV Business Unit, was General Manager of Gilead’s operations in Canada, and also led the U.S. sales and marketing team for hepatitis B. She currently serves on the board of directors of Thryv Therapeutics. Koomey previously led commercial teams at FibroGen, Pfizer and Novartis. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Yale College.



Roland Gendron, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development, brings more than 20 years of biotech and corporate development experience to Bluejay Therapeutics. Most recently, Gendron served as the Head of Oncology Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences, where he was responsible for the leadership and oversight of oncology transactions. Before Gilead, he was Vice President of Business Development at CytomX Therapeutics and before that Senior Director of Corporate Development at Seagen (formerly Seattle Genetics), where he sourced new opportunities and executed corporate initiatives contributing to the company's growth from a $5 billion to $30 billion global organization. Gendron holds an MBA from the University of California Berkeley and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Victoria.



The new additions to the Bluejay Therapeutics Board of Directors include:

Eric Dobmeier, Lead Independent Director, who is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Chinook Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at Seagen (formerly Seattle Genetics), where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Dobmeier currently serves on the boards for Structure Therapeutics, Janux Therapeutics and several other private biotechnology companies. He is also a venture partner for Samsara BioCapital. Dobmeier holds a J.D. from the University of California Berkeley School of Law and an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.



Dan Spiegelman, Chair of Audit Committee, who is the former Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and CV Therapeutics, and former Treasurer at Genentech. Spiegelman co-founded Rapidscan Pharma Solutions, which was sold to GE Healthcare. He is also a venture partner for Samsara BioCapital. He currently serves on the board of directors for Kyverna Therapeutics, Spruce Biosciences, vTv Therapeutics, Maze Therapeutics and Tizona Therapeutics. Spiegelman holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.



About Bluejay Therapeutics

Bluejay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of potentially life-changing treatments for viral hepatitis and liver diseases. The company is currently investigating BJT-778 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D and chronic hepatitis B. Additionally, Bluejay is advancing several innovative programs with the goal of finding a combination regimen to achieve functional cure for chronic hepatitis B, including a proprietary TLR9 agonist (cavrotolimod) and a liver-targeted hepatitis B virus (HBV) transcript inhibitor (BJT-628). For more information on Bluejay, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dan Boyle

Orangefiery

media@orangefiery.com

818-209-1692